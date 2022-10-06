Tell us about yourself 

I was born and raised in Hutchinson. My father was a teacher in the BLHS school district for thirty years. I pursued my undergraduate degree at Iowa State University, where I was also a Division I athlete in swimming. My husband and I met in medical school at the University of Minnesota. I completed my pediatric residency at the University of Minnesota and served as a chief resident there as well. I have been a physician in our community (at Hutchinson Health) for twelve years. In this time, I have served as Chief of Staff, participated on the McLeod County Child Protection Team and on our Maternal Child Health Committee. I am a mom to four children who are currently attending four of our five district buildings. I have been on the school board for the past two years, serving most recently on the facilities, PRCE and staff contract negotiation committees.

