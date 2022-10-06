I was born and raised in Hutchinson. My father was a teacher in the BLHS school district for thirty years. I pursued my undergraduate degree at Iowa State University, where I was also a Division I athlete in swimming. My husband and I met in medical school at the University of Minnesota. I completed my pediatric residency at the University of Minnesota and served as a chief resident there as well. I have been a physician in our community (at Hutchinson Health) for twelve years. In this time, I have served as Chief of Staff, participated on the McLeod County Child Protection Team and on our Maternal Child Health Committee. I am a mom to four children who are currently attending four of our five district buildings. I have been on the school board for the past two years, serving most recently on the facilities, PRCE and staff contract negotiation committees.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
Encouraging the passage of our upcoming operating referendum is paramount. Student enrollment and the state’s per pupil funding determine a district’s revenue. Unfortunately, we have had several years of declining enrollment, Additionally, the state’s formula allowance has not kept up with inflation. In November, we will ask our community to support both a renewal of our current referendum (question 1) and an additional levy and that would help account for this difference (question 2). Funds generated from this levy will help our district retain valuable staff, maintain critical programming, and preserve unique opportunities; it is an investment in our community and our future. Other current issues include improving the morale of our district staff, recouping the loss of learning seen during the pandemic, bridging achievement gaps where they exist, supporting and optimizing the mental health of our students, and completing our building projects.
What do you see as the job of a school board member?
School board members should be respectful, truthful, and thoughtful. I hope that they are also passionate about kids and education! They should be good role models for our students, ambassadors of our community, and embody professionalism. Board members need to respect the community’s input while being in the interest of every student. They should consider the outcome of decisions for all stakeholders, not just a single constituency. They need to be detail-oriented but also see the big picture. They should foster an atmosphere of cohesiveness within the district and cultivate strong working relationships between the district and community. They should utilize data and critical thinking skills to support existing frameworks, develop creative solutions as issues arise, and strive for system improvement when necessary. They need to manage and allocate resources appropriately and be fiscally responsible. Lastly, they need to provide clear, concise, accurate, and timely communication between the district and community.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
I am proud to send my children to Hutchinson public schools and I would like every parent in our district to feel the same way. We have brand-new schools with modern technology that provide safe and innovative environments for our students. We have talented, dedicated, and diligent staff that strive to meet the needs of our student body no matter their strengths or challenges. We have broad offerings and unique opportunities that allow our students to grow as individuals, build a foundation for life-long learning, and develop specific skill sets. Most importantly, our district values every student! My vision is to continue the strong tradition of educational excellence in our community.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principles, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
Change can be uncomfortable and overwhelming, but it can also bring about new opportunities. We were fortunate to have had the leadership of Superintendent VanderHeiden and Principal Broderius in our district for many years. Several members of our current administrative team and all our current board had the chance to collaborate with them and have learned from that experience. Combining that wisdom with innovative ideas and new energy is exciting. Over the past year, we (as a district) have placed talented people in leadership positions where I trust they will find success. In running for reelection, I am seeking the opportunity to work alongside our new administrative leaders, support them as needed, and provide continuity during this period of transition.