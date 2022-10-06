Tell us about yourself

The Luthens’ family name has been around the Hutchinson community for roughly 75 years. After spending some time in the cities for college, I came back to Hutchinson to take over the family farm and start my own family. I run Skyview Dairy (just outside of town) with my wife, Melissa, and my brother, Justin. Growing up, I experienced all different types of schooling, i.e., parochial, public school in the cities and public school, here, in rural Hutchinson. I graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2002. Now, my two children are going to Hutchinson Public Schools and my brother’s two children will be starting in the next couple of years. Our family has a vested interest in our community because of our generational farm so it’s important to us that we have a good school system that we trust to provide an education to our children.

Tags