The Luthens’ family name has been around the Hutchinson community for roughly 75 years. After spending some time in the cities for college, I came back to Hutchinson to take over the family farm and start my own family. I run Skyview Dairy (just outside of town) with my wife, Melissa, and my brother, Justin. Growing up, I experienced all different types of schooling, i.e., parochial, public school in the cities and public school, here, in rural Hutchinson. I graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2002. Now, my two children are going to Hutchinson Public Schools and my brother’s two children will be starting in the next couple of years. Our family has a vested interest in our community because of our generational farm so it’s important to us that we have a good school system that we trust to provide an education to our children.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
The most important issue for the school board to get right over the next few years would be to focus on primary education for the children. Let social issues be discussed at home. Public education is intended to provide a basic level of education and prepare children to be productive and informed citizens of their society. From those points, children grow, learn, and develop their own critical thinking skills for themselves.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
The job of a school board member is to hire leadership that fits with the ideas of our community that will carry out the policies set forth by the school board. It is important that the school board develops policies that fit with the values of our families. They also need to hold each other and leadership accountable to ensure the policies are being followed. To ensure the school district is financially sound and able to carry out an education to its students so we don’t need to cut corners.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public Schools attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
First, and foremost, we can’t rebuild until we stop the current departure of children and families from our district. Once we retain and rebuild/reinforce trust with the current families, then I believe, we can task the district staff with outreach to families to showcase what Hutchinson Public Schools has to offer. We need to realize that there’s no cookie cutter approach to a school district. Every community has their strengths and weaknesses and if we listen to the community and engage our schools to take those ideas to heart, we will be able to develop a plan to be a welcoming school district. At that point, it is the parents’ choice as to where they send their children.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
My vision for the school district is to reinforce that stability of educating our children and not to follow trends or fads. We need to stay to the core of basic education. Children need repetitive routines and certainty from their schools. The world outside changes enough as it is so schools should be predictable for the students and families as a steadfast, safe, environment that they can all count on.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principals, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
The school board should continue to hire licensed and certified professionals that fit the values of our community. Patience is required for the school district to adjust and adapt to new personalities and leadership visions. From my experience of transitioning our family farm from one generation to the next, I have learned that it takes time and trust. It also requires an openness to new leadership styles and ideas.