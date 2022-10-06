My husband Ken and I moved with our three children to Hutchinson from Silver Bay, Minnesota in 1985. Ken started work at 3M and after settling our two older children into school and finding great daycare for our three year old, I started substitute teaching. I was hired to teach second grade at Park Elementary in 1987 and retired in 2011. In 2014 I was elected to the School Board and then reelected in 2018.
Our children and their families live within an hour of us, as do all but one of our eleven grandchildren.
What do you see as the most important issue for the school board to get right in the next few years?
With our facilities in great shape it is time to focus our energy on the academic, social and emotional needs of our students. Each of our buildings from West through the High School and TAP offer programs and opportunities for student growth and success. We talk about school safety which is more than secure buildings. Each person in our schools needs to feel welcome and valued in order to feel personally safe.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
With input from the community the School Board sets goals and outcomes for the district. Another important job is the hiring, advising, and evaluating of the Superintendent. Other jobs include serving on committees, reporting to the board, reviewing policy, visiting and volunteering in schools, and continuing one’s own growth and education.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public Schools attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The current board reached out by phone to families of students who ended enrollment during COVID 19. We learned that some students would return when they felt safe. Other families had moved from the district or transferred to another district. Everyone I spoke to appreciated a phone call from a board member. These were critical conversations, allowing the district to make budget and staffing decisions based on enrollment. As the district works to improve and meet all students’ needs we hope families will make the decision to send their children to ISD 423.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
We repeat the mission and vision statements for ISD 423 at every board meeting; “ excellence in academics, activities, character”. There are many ways to practice that vision. When I taught second grade we agreed, as a class to a vision statement. It always included, respecting ourselves, each other, and our school. We also promised to learn, work, and have fun together. That is my vision and the power of public school. Whether reelected or not I will continue to be an advocate, cheerleader, and volunteer for ISD 423.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principles, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
Every new administrator brings unique experiences, ideas, and their own education to our district. We are guided by district policy, government legislation, and state standards. The district team of administrators and directors meet regularly to improve, solve problems, and share ideas. Administrators, as well as staff, students, and board members learned valuable lessons during Covid 19. Technology was very important and challenging during distance learning, but we also realized the importance of relationships and the power of in-person learning. I do not believe we can ever take for granted the significance of our public schools.