Tell us about yourself:

My husband Ken and I moved with our three children to Hutchinson from Silver Bay, Minnesota in 1985. Ken started work at 3M and after settling our two older children into school and finding great daycare for our three year old, I started substitute teaching. I was hired to teach second grade at Park Elementary in 1987 and retired in 2011. In 2014 I was elected to the School Board and then reelected in 2018.