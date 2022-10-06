I am a mother of 3 and have been married to my husband, Julio, for 5 years. We have been in Hutchinson for 3 years and plan on being here for a long time. I am a stay-at-home mom, part time Quality Assurance Manager at a roofing company, and a licensed eyelash technician. I became quickly involved in volunteering at Riverside Church. I helped lead a recovery program for teens and the Easter play. I have volunteered for Love Inc., a human trafficking awareness fundraiser, and more. Running for school board is another way for me to take my passion for children and use it to become involved with the community more. Young people are always told to get more involved so I wanted to lead by example. I want to see all of the children in our community succeed just as much as my own children.
What do you see as the most important issue for the school board to get right in the next few years?
I believe the most important thing is academic achievement. The number of students meeting standards in math, reading, and science had decreased dramatically over the past 5 years. For example, in 2018 versus 2022, the high school’s scores were: math (50.2% vs 42.7%), reading (60.1% vs 52%), and science (55.9% vs 55.5%). In the middle school they were as follows: math (77.2% vs 55.3%), reading (70.5% vs 60.6%), and science (60.2% vs 30.3%). Park Elementary was as follows: math (76.3% vs 64.9%), reading (65.8% vs 60.8%), and science (75.8% vs 61%). Education needs to always be the top priority when it comes to public education and we need to make the basics our main focus. I would love to help teachers find ways to increase these scores.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
The board is responsible to the people and to reflect the opinions of the community and staff. They are to bring forth the desires of the community, be responsive through its actions, and make sure the public is well informed. The board members are responsible for developing curriculum guidelines that are in accordance with approved visions and goals that reflect the community standards. They are responsible for maintaining the school facilities financially and physically. The board has a duty to be fiscally responsible, maintain the budget, and negotiate with district employees. They must ensure that the quality of education is on track by providing leadership for improvement, measurable goals/ objectives, and expectations for school district employees. They are also responsible for hiring and reviewing the superintendent.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public Schools attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Public schools need to try to retain as many students as possible because the amount of money received for funding is determined by the amount of students. I directly relate to this question because I am one of those parents who chose not to enroll my child in school during covid. Parents felt children weren’t receiving quality education due to going back and forth between distance learning and in person. I also chose to keep my children home because of certain ideologies the public school system has been teaching. In order to attract the return of students, we need to stick to teaching the basics and fundamentals which would hopefully also increase scores. We need to ensure the community that politics are left at home and that their children are coming to school to be taught quality education not ideologies.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
I want Hutchinson Public Schools to represent a place where teachers, parents, and children all come together to create a flourishing environment that our kids thrive in. I want teachers to feel respected and appreciated while the parents feel heard. Hutchinson should be a place where families want to move to because they heard ISD 423 is such a wonderful district with amazing academics. It should be a place all kids come to, to be equally represented and given the tools to succeed. I want all parents in the community to feel comfortable sending their children to Hutchinson schools, myself included.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principles, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
I believe making the new staff aware of the visions and goals that have been set for the district is important. This would help create the standard and foundation for the new administration as well as keeping it consistent. I think it is really important for the school board and district to have open communication and really track the progress of the new administration to ensure they are following those visions and goals. Also being open about what is and isn’t working. The district should be most keenly aware of how the leadership is working and if they’re strong respectful leaders following Hutchinson’s vision while ensuring a strong learning environment for the kids. The most important thing is if the kids have a strong learning environment they feel comfortable and thrive in.