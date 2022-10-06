Tell us about yourself:

I am a mother of 3 and have been married to my husband, Julio, for 5 years. We have been in Hutchinson for 3 years and plan on being here for a long time. I am a stay-at-home mom, part time Quality Assurance Manager at a roofing company, and a licensed eyelash technician. I became quickly involved in volunteering at Riverside Church. I helped lead a recovery program for teens and the Easter play. I have volunteered for Love Inc., a human trafficking awareness fundraiser, and more. Running for school board is another way for me to take my passion for children and use it to become involved with the community more. Young people are always told to get more involved so I wanted to lead by example. I want to see all of the children in our community succeed just as much as my own children.

