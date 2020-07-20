Hutchinson School Board elections reflect an unusual situation this year with five of the six seats to be on the ballot. The filing period is open July 28 through Aug. 11 at the District Office, 30 Glen St. N.W., Hutchinson.
Ordinarily there would be three seats up for election, but two will require a special election because former board members Joshua Gehlen and Mike Carls moved away from the district. Those seats are currently filled by Tiffany Barnard and Brian Pollmann and will be on the ballot as a special election. The winners will fill the seats through 2022.
The three seats to be on the ballot for the regular election are currently held by Keith Kamrath, Byron Bettenhausen and Chris Wilke. The three candidates with the most votes in November will receive a four-year term.