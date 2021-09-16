The Hutchinson School Board might meet Monday to discuss the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan, but a meeting was not officially called as of midafternoon Thursday.
Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said she requested the meeting. At an Aug. 9 meeting, the School Board approved the district's preparedness plan, which included no mask mandate for students or staff. Board Members Michael Massmann, Tiffany Barnard and Keith Kamrath approved the plan, while Board Members Kimball and Sara Pollmann voted against it. Board Member Erin Knudtson, a physician at Hutchinson Health, was not present at the meeting because she had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"When we approved it at the meeting in August, it was approved with the idea it could change," Kimball said. "The cases are going up in McLeod County and we have students with COVID, and we have staff with COVID. That's the reason. It's time to visit this."
According to the district website, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the district's 2,859 students was 19 between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. There were also three confirmed cases among the district's 463 staff.
A Facebook post by Massmann shares an email from Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden, which seeks to confirm the schedules of School Board members. A possible time for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, is mentioned.
"Resident's (sic) of Hutchinson, the time is now. JoEllen Kimball, Erin Knutson (sic) and Sara Pollmann are attempting to pull a fast one and deceive the parents and residents of the Hutchinson School District," Massmann's post reads. "Just a few weeks ago, the Hutchinson School Board of Education passed a COVID preparedness plan than (sic) removed masking decisions from the hands of the school district, and gave the right to masking back to parents where it belongs. Now, only weeks later, and like a couple of pissed off teenagers who didn't get their way, they are bringing the issue back."
According to state data released Thursday, McLeod County has had 4,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 102 since Monday, and 338 since school started Aug. 30.
This story will be updated with more information if it becomes available.