Hutchinson School Board members will earn $4,500 annually starting next year, a raise from $3,500. This marks the first change to board member compensation in 15 years.
The decision was made at a Dec. 14 School Board meeting following periodic discussion over the past few months. Outgoing Board Member Chris Wilke first broached the subject in August, noting Hutchinson City Council members were paid $6,200 annually, and Hutchinson Utility Commission members were paid $5,300 annually. Princeton and Fergus Falls school board members are paid $5,400 annually. The two districts have comparable populations to Hutchinson.
"I understand this topic can be seen as self-serving," Wilke said when presenting the subject a few months ago. "I want this board to be a vibrant board, to maintain professional candidates moving forward, to always be perceived as one of the best boards for its public service opportunities."
He felt the time seemed right to discuss the change with he and board members Brian Pollmann and Byron Bettenhausen all declining to file for re-election.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, Board Member JoEllen Kimball proposed increasing compensation to $4,500 annually. She arrived at the figure by calculating a 2-percent increase to compensation each year for the past 15 years, and rounding it down from $4,700.
"Some of the new board members ... have young families," she said. "I think time away from their young families might require babysitters, day care, other expenses."
Board Member Tiffany Bernard said she relies on child care to attend meetings.
"I feel like it's a conservative increase," she said, noting it's still less than City Council and Utilities Commission members are paid.
"It's a long time coming," Pollmann said. "I think the community is getting a substantial value from all the people on the board and all of their time."
Bettenhausen agreed compensation should be increased, but pushed back on the $4,500 figure.
"We're telling people we need to cut back, and our budget is not looking good," he said.
Board Chair Keith Kamrath envisioned an increase to $4,000.
"Looking down the road, given our enrollment situation, we are looking at some fairly significant reductions on the part of our staff, probably," he said. "I'm mindful of that. I would be in favor of something a bit more modest."
Kimball said she would also support an increase to $4,000 if $4,500 was too much.
The motion to increase pay to $4,500 annually passed in a 4-2 vote with Barnard, Kimball, Pollmann and Wilke in favor. Bettenhausn and Kamrath voted against the increase.