The Hutchinson School Board met briefly Sept. 7 to make sure its ballot question would be ready for early voting this month.
In question was a single word flagged during a review of Hutchinson Public Schools' request for voters to approve another 10 years on a current learning levy, which is funded through property taxes.
“The Secretary of State read our referendum and wanted one word changed. And the word was instead of 'extend' it had to say 'renew,'" School Board Chair Tiffany Barnard explained.
The levy in question — also known as a revenue referendum — was passed 10 years ago and is set to expire in the near future. Such funds must be used to pay for school operations and learning programs.
Set to expire after taxes payable in 2023 is a $310.88 per pupil levy. It is currently paid for as a portion of school district property taxes. The money has contributed to the school's $36 million total operating revenue. Overall, local dollars cover 12% of the school's budget, with the remaining share coming largely from state dollars paid per student, or for programs such as special education.
The School Board approved with a 5-1 vote this past month two questions to appear on this year's General Election ballot:
- The first item will ask voters to approve renewing the $310.88 per pupil levy for another 10 years.
- The second item will ask voters to approve an additional $382 per pupil levy.
The ballot questions, and their potential impacts to property owners and school finances, were discussed in detail during a regular School Board meeting Monday after the Leader went to press. But the issue was discussed last month, as well.
At that time, Director of Business and Finance Rebecca Boll reviewed issues compounding with lower statewide school enrollment that have left a hole in school finances. State funding has not kept up with inflation, she said, leaving Hutchinson Public Schools down $1,264 per student it would have received if it had. Other major revenue streams have not kept up with inflation, notably money to fund special education services.
If the first item is not approved, the school anticipates it would cut $895,000 from its budget. Other cuts will still be necessary, Boll said, even with the first item approved. The second item would mitigate those cuts further, but not entirely remove their necessity.
According to data provided by the school, a home with a market value of $200,000 will see the existing levy contribute $95 to its tax burden in 2023. But starting in 2024, if the first item is renewed, it would likely contribute $91 — $4 fewer — due to a growing tax base. The second item would add an additional $117.