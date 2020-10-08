Hutchinson schools will not be adjusting their learning models, despite newly released numbers that show McLeod County’s 14-day COVID-19 case rate rose to 21.77 cases per 10,000 county residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health released its weekly update Thursday, and for a third straight week McLeod County saw a slight uptick in its case rate. State guidelines generally call for school districts to move into hybrid learning for both elementary and secondary students when the case rate is between 20 and 29. In hybrid learning, students are divided into two groups for in-person and distance learning, and then switch every other day.
Hutchinson elementary students (kindergarten through fifth grade) are currently in full in-person learning, while secondary students (sixth grade through 12th grade) are in hybrid learning, and Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said that will remain the same for now.
Although the 14-day case rate is an important statistic when it comes to determining what educational models schools should use, VanderHeiden said he and his staff use other data as well, and are in contact with local public health and a regional support team at Southwest West Central Cooperative.
“This is just one of the factors,” VanderHeiden said about the 14-day case rate. “It’s an important factor, but we also look at what’s our rate of infection in our schools and with our school community, which would include staff. And then are we still able to implement our safety plan, and we’ve been able to do all those things, so we feel good about staying right where we’re at this time.”
VanderHeiden also noted that the 14-day case rate statistics released by the MDH are two weeks old. So the numbers released this Thursday were for cases in Sept. 13-26. He said he and school staff are tracking rates daily, so they anticipated this rise and are expecting a drop in cases in coming weeks.
“The numbers are actually trending down locally, on a daily basis, so we believe this is just an anomaly or peak right now,” he said. “When we look out a couple weeks, it does appear those numbers are going to drop back down, so there is no need to make a change at this time.”