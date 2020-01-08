Hutchinson Public Schools and New Century Academy were locked down Wednesday afternoon following a report of a potential threat.
“We received a report that a person we don’t know … made a threat with our school’s name in it,” said Jason Becker, NCA director. “I called the police to come over, we put our students into lockdown, and then when we got more information we worked with the police on giving them that information.”
According to a press release, police responded to NCA. West Elementary, Hutchinson Middle School, Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Early Childhood Family Education also went into lock down as a precaution. Police found and spoke to the person who made the alleged threat. After further investigation, it was determined there was no immediate danger. The lockdown was lifted at about 2:20 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said the school district followed its crisis quick action guide when the lockdown alert was given.
“We used our external threat watch. … It gives everybody specific communications on exactly what to do,” VanderHeiden said. “The external threat watch is really set up for an external threat that is outside of the school … and basically we do a soft lock down, so lock all the doors, we position people to view the outside. We also have police presence at the school, but the threat is exterior to the building so the building operates as normal. We remain teaching and operating as we do inside the building, but we do not let students come and go without an escort.”
NCA and Hutchinson Public Schools notified parents of the lockdown. Afterward, Becker and VanderHeiden said the schools were safe and procedures were executed as planned.
“The staff handled things great, and the police were a big help,” Becker said.