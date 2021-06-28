Hutchinson Public Schools was among the 27 school districts in the state to receive funding from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture through two new grants intended to increase the amount of healthy local foods in school meals through its Farm to School programs.
The grants will provide $294,907 for purchasing foods grown and raised in Minnesota to be used in school meal programs. This grant funding will leverage an additional $239,007 in purchases of Minnesota foods, for nearly $534,000 in total investment.
Hutchinson Public Schools will receive $17,000. In addition, Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato school districts — with which Hutchinson coordinates its food service program — received grants of $9,000 and $8,500, respectively.
Funding for the program is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.
Grant recipients might also receive technical assistance to successfully implement their farm to school procurement activities from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy thanks to funding from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant. University of Minnesota Extension’s Center of Community Vitality will evaluate the economic impact of this investment.