Students at Hutchinson High School packed the commons Friday Morning to cheer on Hutchinson Tigers Special Olympics bowling team athletes and their unified partners.
The team was on its way out the door to compete at the state competition in Brooklyn Park. The team bowled unified — teams of two with one special olympics athlete paired with one unified partner — on Friday and singles Saturday.
Athletes competing were:
- Aaron McDaniel and unified partner Brianna McDaniel
- Hannah Huebener and partner Avery Watzke
- Isabelle Niemeyer and partner Jillian Martinez
- Ezra Maricle and partner Treyton Card
- Leif Markquart and partner Silas Maricle
- Samuel Markquart and partner Addie Plath
- Lucas Bacon and partner Jordan Titus
- Chris Hemmerling and partner Eddie Tristan
- Jayden Seefeldt and partner Heather Seefeldt
- Andrew Nelsen
- Emma Mason-Young and partner Carla Burkstrand
- Mackenzie Binder and partner Maddi Carrigan
- Lila Plath and partner Selah Maricle
- Tyler Schiller as coach and substitute unified partner
- Members of the team who couldn't attend the state competition were Audrey Ditlefson, Mason Brink and Kade Miller.
"We had an awesome experience again," Special Olympics coach Mona Hjerpe said about the experience this past weekend. "We have such great student-athletes at Hutch. They jump right in and support each other and encourage each other. There's so much laughter. The kids had such a great time."