Is it waste, compost or recycling? It’s not always easy to tell when it comes to various plastics, different glass colors and paper covered in grease.
When New Century Academy students in Brittany Buxcel’s STEM election class were looking for a problem they could solve with technology, the issue of contaminated recycling material stuck out. Staff at McLeod County Solid Waste have contended with inappropriate material mixed in with the single-sort recycling pickup around the county. The more polluted the product is, the less valuable it becomes, making it harder for the service to stay solvent.
The class was looking for such an issue as part of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, which challenges students to create a plan of action using technology.
Last year, NCA students took on the challenge as part of a quarterly elective day and continued to contribute on their own time. This year, Buxcel created a curriculum to engage students more deeply with the challenge. They started with guest speakers from city and county governments, and local services such as the food shelf. Then the 15 students broke into groups and pitched to each other what problem they wanted to tackle before the decision was finally made with a vote. That’s how the class came to focus on the contaminated recycling issue.
The students learned only one city park, Veterans Memorial Park, had a recycling bin because the wrong items so often end up in recycling.
“So many people in the community feel like they’re helping, but they don’t know what is recyclable so they are doing more damage than they intended,” said student Raelynn Oslund, who tied the problem to a need for education. “Or they just don’t recycle at all.”
To help tackle the need for education, the students came up with an idea for a kiosk, “and a three-bin receptacle,” Buxcel said.
The kiosk, centered around a digital device, would be programmed to search for various items, or display a list of items based on user input. It would be able to tell users whether each item belongs in recycling, garbage or compost, and then open the appropriate bin for use.
“It sends an input to a microcontroller,” Buxcel said. “The microcontroller will open up only that bin.”
The concept earned New Century Academy’s group a place as a state finalist, and a digital tablet. The students must now prove the concept could be implemented. If they succeed in doing so, they may become a state winner and earn the school $20,000 in technology. Last year, the group became state winners, and the prize pool allowed NCA to become more digital and use digital tools to assist in group and classroom collaboration. There is a Chromebook for every student.
“I like it, and it makes it a lot easier to get our work done,” said student Chance Maidl.
“I think it helps a lot, but then again I am more of a pen-and-paper person,” Oslund said. “I can just pull (pen and paper) out whenever and I didn’t have to sit and wait to sign into a laptop and wait for everything to load.”
“In my school there is no technology, and we mostly take too long to get information,” said Tamara Villalba, a foreign exchange student. “The technology in the classroom is good. It makes the work faster, and apart from that you learn to use sites like Google Slides. ... In my country there are people who don’t know how to use those tools because they never touch a computer.”
To move the project forward, students are teaming up with a local business to create a mockup of the lid design. A student is working on programming the application that would run the kiosk and plans to make it available in English and Spanish. There has already been some talk of eventually making the application available on other digital devices so that anyone can look up what items belong in recycling.
“I feel like it would become more widely spread throughout Hutchinson and possibly other towns through time,” said student Taya Mobley.
The plan is to use solar power for the kiosk, as it would be used in parks. But there are big questions yet to be answered.
“If this is something that’s outside, can it handle the elements?” Buxcel asked. “That’s a big question that came up with all my students. They were like, ‘How is this going to work in Minnesota?’”
Though there is plenty of work to be done, Buxcel is confident her students are up to the task. If they become state winners they can compete to become national finalists, and even national winners, thus gaining access to larger prize pools. Students were mostly optimistic about their chances to advance through the Solve for Tomorrow contest, but some worry the project won’t be what the judges are looking for.
“I think one of the great challenges is (for it to be accepted) and used by the community,” said Villalba.
“I believe we are further along in our design process than we were last year,” she said. “That might up our chances.”