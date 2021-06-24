Hutchinson High School thespians were among theater students from 48 Minnesota schools named Spotlight Education honorees by the Hennepin Theatre Trust this month. They received the honor for their April production of “Singing in the Rain.”
The Spotlight Education program supports and honors Minnesota high school students and programs focused on theater, according to HTT. Schools that participated in the program this year had their production assessed by theater professionals and educators, and their critiques provide feedback for the students and directors in categories ranging from overall production to individual performances.
Hutchinson received a rating of outstanding for its overall production, for technical leadership from DJ Scheele, and for Scheele’s performance in a leading role as Cosmo Brown. Actors Landon Butler and Rowan Jordahl also earned shoutouts from evaluators. Honorable mentions were awarded for A/V board operators, achievement in musical theatre, movement/dance performance by an ensemble, overall performance, overall technical team, technical crew, and to Lily Schimmel for her performance in a leading role as Kathy Selden.