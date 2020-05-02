Together, we rise.
That was the theme of this year’s First Robotics Competition in which high school teams competed. Although their season was cut short by coronavirus, a group of six Hutchinson Tigerbots students, coaches, mentors and parents have teamed up to demonstrate the true spirit of that motto.
As health care facilities around the country prepared for the pandemic, a shortage of personal protection equipment, or PPE, has been a critical factor. In support of local health care workers, the Tigerbots are using their drafting, design and communication skills to create 3D-printed face shields. To date, the group has built about 300 of the shields and donated them to about a dozen facilities in the area such as hospitals, clinics and congregate housing.
“I think it’s just a really cool idea, and it’s a way to help more than just sitting at home,” said Teagan Young, a Hutchinson High School freshman working on the project. “It feels really good and it’s rewarding. Especially with the robotics season being cut short, it’s a way to use those skills.”
Brian Drey, a coach and mentor for the middle school and high school robotics teams, first had the idea while reading about other groups around the state making the face shields. He put out a feeler on social media to ask if robotics students were interested, and then they went to work.
“We got a circle of coaches and mentors and other parents, along with a few of the kids, and we started looking into different designs,” Brian said. “The design we are using is one that is similar to another design out there, but we decided to go through and redesign it for a more comfortable fit, flexibility and cleanability. One of the big things is … you have to be able to clean them. So we went through and looked at the materials others were using and started designing some stuff up.”
Brian’s son Carter, a freshman at Hutchinson High School, was part of the group that helped with the design phase.
“Some of the keys are having it be comfortable and not hurting the nurses or doctors that would be wearing it, or the patients,” Carter said.
Philip Kirkpatrick, a Hutchinson seventh-grader, is also part of the team that designed the the shields.
“I’m the main drafter,” he said, “so I design most of the 3D parts that we print. I’ve actually prototyped a strap design that we can use on the face shields.”
During the process, the group tested different designs among themselves. All the while, of course, their meetings and discussion were happening digitally to maintain social distancing.
Along with providing a valuable service, another rewarding part of the project for students has been applying the skills they learned in robotics to a real-world problem.
“One of the main (skills), communication, was a challenge during this project because we couldn’t meet face-to-face,” Young said. “Trying to bounce ideas off each other and express what we were thinking while social distancing was hard at times, but being able to practice those skills in robotics and build on them has been fun to see.”
Once they had a design for the masks, they had to get them in the hands of the people who need them. To do that, Dan Scheele, another Tigerbots coach and mentor, and Young work on the organizational side of the project, contacting facilities and gathering order information on a spreadsheet to show how many shields each facility wants, how urgently they are needed and any other important information.
Although the requests started slow, they’ve since picked up and Brian said the group now receives new orders every two to three days or so. Anyone interested in the shields may email teaganyoung3@gmail.com or dan.w.scheele@gmail.com for more information.
All together, members of the group have six 3D printers. Each printer is capable of creating two face shields in about five and a half hours. The group’s largest order was about 100 masks for Glencoe Regional Health, which would have taken approximately 41 hours to print. But the final product has been greatly appreciated by the health care workers receiving the shields.
“We’ve not only been touched by the generosity of community members like the Hutchinson Tigerbots, but we’ve been impressed by their ingenuity,” said Mandy Sturges, GRH emergency services director. “Because the face shields are made of plastic, they’re easily sanitized and cleaned so we can safely use them again after cleaning them. It was a thoughtful design and donation all around.”
“Some places that have already received their visors have gotten back to us and requested even more,” Young said, “which is exciting and good to see. Hopefully that means they’re working well.”
The group’s goal is to donate 1,000 shields. Making that many masks requires materials. While the Tigerbots started out paying for the project from their own pockets, they’ve since received a grant from the Burich Foundation, and many of the facilities using the shields have offered to provide financial backing.
To top it off, each delivery of shields comes with written assembly instructions, and Kirkpatrick stars in a YouTube tutorial video that also demonstrates how to assemble the shields.
“I’ve had to do a lot of upfront speaking,” Kirkpatrick said. “I was in the musical as well, so doing the video wasn’t that hard. I also present with the robotics team when we have to do presentations.”
While it may be a small group, with their diverse skills they’re doing big things for area health care workers and the people who depend on them. And at the end of the day, that’s what school activities are really about — teaching students how to come together and rise to the occasion.
“We build a robot, but there’s a lot more to it than building a robot,” Brian said. “There’s learning design process, there’s how to use tools and communicate with people. How to get out there and talk to groups about what we can do to help. … It’s great life skills that we’re teaching, rather than just how to build a machine.
“We’re hoping to build better people, along with better technology.”