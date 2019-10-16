Career fairs organized to give students a glimpse of future career options are not unusual, but sophomores bound for Ignite Your Future later this month are in for a surprise.
“They’ll get to ultrasound an animal,” said Mary Hodson, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president. “They’ll learn how to catch, tag and ID a fish to determine its age; fly a drone for photos and video in a simulator; understand a program by coding game mods; (take on) keyboard challenges; learn the art of choosing who to interview; the secrets behind creative marketing.”
More than 100 volunteers and 150 businesses will help operate the event Friday, Oct. 25, which has been organized by local and area businesses and will fill Hutchinson’s Ridgewater campus.
“Ridgewater has been very kind ... and offered us their usual, standing career exploration date and partnered with us,” Hodson said. “We talk all the time about Hutchinson collaborating, and when we can do that on a regional basis, that’s huge.”
Ignite is organized around six career pathways identified by the state of Minnesota — agriculture, food and natural resources; arts, communications and information systems; engineering, manufacturing and technology; health science technology; human services; and business management and administration.
Hutchinson High School’s TigerPath Academies are built around similar fields where staff help students explore careers through classes designed to become increasingly rigorous and provide hands-on opportunities.
“We want kids to start learning how to choose a career, not a college,” Hodson said.
She said students often are asked where they will go to college, so they pick a school, then try to find a major, and then try to find a job that will fit.
“Like TigerPath, we want kids to figure out what they want to do,” Hodson said, “what they have an affinity for, what they enjoy. Then we can figure out what education they need.”
As students have a variety of talents, it’s important for them to know there are a variety of options that may require four, two or one year of college.
“Sophomores tend to be at that tipping point,” Hodson said. “They’ve done some exploration. ... This is an opportunity to help them decide, to see what it takes. ... To see what skills are marketable.”
Several schools in the region will attend Ignite, including Hutchinson Public Schools, New Century Academy, Litchfield and Glencoe-Silver Lake. Students will have a chance to try a visual painter, hydraulic simulator and combine simulator, among many other hands-on opportunities.
“We are poised to be able to help students, parents and the community see what the workforce needs are,” Hodson said. “But isn’t it important for kids to do something that makes them feel good, that they enjoy doing? Maybe he really likes nursing, maybe she really likes welding. They are both hands-on and enjoy doing that creation or nurturing of someone. Let’s help them do that.”