Immanuel Lutheran School and Children of Grace Preschool are looking forward to a “normal” school year.
Our experienced teachers are excited to have full classrooms as we near capacity and our highest enrollment in recent years. We welcome a new school secretary, Brittany Clark, and a new classroom aid, Stephanie Ross, to our staff this year. We were able to update some technology this summer so each classroom will have a new interactive display to aid teachers.
Spoiler alert! School starts Monday, Aug. 30. We are having a back-to-school night at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Students will be able to “move into” their desks. There will also be food and a magician.