The third grade UpStander is from Ms. Kramer’s classroom. Brynnley Braaten is an amazing UpStander who sticks up for her classmates when they need it. She helps people and shows incredible empathy. Brynnley is kind and friendly to everyone she meets and she does whatever she can to make people feel good and included. Brynnley shows incredible Dragon Pride! Thanks for being so outstanding, Brynnley!
The fourth grade UpStander comes from Mrs. Johnson’s class. Bodhe Helstrom is always looking out for others and making sure everyone is included. This is such a great quality. He is one that takes his time to work thoughtfully and thoroughly to complete his assignments. Bodhe has an incredible ability to problem solve. Bodhe, thanks for all of your amazing behavior and actions!