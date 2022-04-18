Brooke Caron and Anna Sorgatz weren’t sure what participation might be for the 5K fun run/walk they planned for the day before Easter.
When the weather forecast predicted a blustery cold day, the Litchfield High School freshmen were even less certain. But when the race began Saturday morning with the starting line filled with runners and walkers — some bundled up against the cold, several donning white bunny ears — Caron and Sorgatz could not have been happier.
“We had 72 people register,” Caron said. “We are very happy, because our goal was 50.”
“We were over our goal,” Sorgatz said with a smile.
The teens planned the run as part of an FCCLA project in the competition area of event management. The project required them to work with a “client,” in this case Litchfield High School Activities Director Justin Brown, and to plan and execute all aspects of the event, from securing a sponsor, to finding a route for the run/walk, to organizing volunteers to lead the participants along the route and feed them snacks at the end.
“We thought we would need a lot more people than we actually did,” Sorgatz said. “And so I feel like we definitely had a lot of help from our family members and community members. But I think it went really smoothly.”
Sorgatz and Caron began thinking about an event management FCCLA project more than a year ago, but the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it placed on large group events forced them to postpone the idea.
This year, though, they returned to the idea of planning an event that could offer them success at the state FCCLA state convention.
“Anna and I knew that we wanted to do an FCCLA project together, so we were doing some research, and we found that we could do a fun run, and we just kind of like fell in love with the idea and just wanted to put it together,” Caron said.
At their grade level of FCCLA, they didn’t have to actually stage the event. They only had to go through the planning steps, showing the work done to manage the various aspects of a successful event, which they presented during the FCCLA state convention earlier this month.
But once Sorgatz and Caron got into it, the pair decided they wanted to follow through to the logical, tangible conclusion of the fun run.
Along the way, they met with Brown in regard to the event. With his input, they decided the fun run/walk could be used as a fundraiser for the new cardio/weight room that is planned as part of Litchfield High School renovations. The two teens also met with Mark and Kim Olson from the local RE/MAX real estate agency and received their financial backing. They lined up volunteers, many of them family members, to work the day of the event.
“We had to have a client, so Justin Brown was our client, and we kind of had to run everything through him and get his ideas for it,” Caron said.
“But we pretty much put it all together ourselves,” Sorgatz added.
Caron and Sorgatz also set an entry fee of $20 for adults and $15 for students, with participants younger than 10 — and there were some strollers being pushed along the route — no cost. Thanks to the Olsons’ sponsorship, all of the entry fee funds will be donated to the cardio/weight room.
“We’re definitely happy with the way everything went,” Caron said.
“It was a lot of fun,” Sorgatz added.