Litchfield High School teachers selected two freshmen — Carson Brummond and Natalie Peterson — as Students of the Week for April 11-15.
Math teacher Bryan Goraczkowski nominated Brummond, a student who he said leads by example and has attention to detail.
“He is focused and is a great contributor to class,” Goraczkowski wrote in his nomination. “He is very accurate with his calculations.”
His ability to think creatively means “he is able to find alternative ways to answer the difficult problems,” Goraczkowski wrote of Brummond.
Brummond participates in baseball, hockey and football at school. Outside the classroom, he enjoys fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and watching movies. He is the son of Amy Jo and Ryan Brummond of Litchfield.
Peterson was nominated by Jim Jackman in the social communications class, who wrote, “She is creative and has a cool sense of humor.”
“Natalie is an excellent classroom leader and so supportive of her classmates,” Jackman said. “She is heavily involved in classroom discussions by initiating questions and using problem-solving skills to identify solutions when needed.”
Peterson said she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, and likes to tease and joke around. She also enjoys the outdoors and staying active, like playing on the trampoline and riding snowmobile and four-wheeler. She also enjoys cooking, saying that one of her favorite dishes to make is “wedding pasta.”
She is the daughter of Amanda and Kyle Peterson of Kingston.