Litchfield School Board approved a preliminary 2023 levy during its Sept. 26 meeting that calls for a 9.2% increase in levy revenue over the current fiscal year.
The $6.08 million proposed levy is a $516,877 increase over the current year, driven in large part by adjustments to past levies, according to district Business Manager Jesse Johnson.
“Every levy cycle, we have a bunch of calculations,” Johnson said. “One big piece is inflation. This is just one of those years where all the adjustments kind of catch up with you, and they add up a little more.”
An operating levy of $625 per student approved by district voters in 2019, when adjusted for inflation, will require a larger taxpayer burden in 2023, he said.
The 9.2% preliminary levy is a outlier for Litchfield Public Schools, which has had several “negative levies” in recent years, with the exception of 2019, Johnson said.
The outcome of the November election could also have an impact on final levy numbers, so a final number like “will change slightly over the next month,” Johnson said.
The preliminary levy amount could still be adjusted downward, but not increased, before final approval at a board meeting Dec. 12. The school district’s Truth in Taxation hearing also is set for Dec. 12.
Included in the levy increase is a General Fund levy increase of $351,000, or 11.9%, to $3.3 million for fiscal year 2024. Included in the change is:
Voter-approved levy revenue will increase $229,000, as a result of per pupil revenue rising to $724.56 when adjusted for inflation. Prior year levy was calculated to increase from $655.73 to $707.75 per pupil. The district’s equalization aid also decreased by about $50,000 compared to the prior levy. Equalization shifted burden from the state to local taxpayers this levy cycle. In some years, it’s the opposite.
Local Option and equity levy increased $159,000, another product of equalization.
The district’s reemployment levy declined by $79,000, the result of unemployment payments that were paid by the state, rather than the district.
Other postemployment benefits levy increased $23,000, based on actual expense incurred during the 2021-2022 school year, as compared to 2020-2021.
The district’s Debt Service Fund will increase 6.77%, or $166,000, to $2.6 million, a result of excess reduction as in past years.
- The board briefly discussed superintendent goals for 2022-2023 and offered approval for the goals set by Superintendent Beckie Simenson. While offering approval, some board members raised questions about clarifying some goals. The goals will be revisited in December.
- The board approved a call for bids for “storefront” improvements at the middle school and high school buildings. This project is to replace the main entry doors at the two buildings, and to possible reduce the total number of doors. Estimated cost is less than $500,000.
- The board accepted four donations. Matt Draeger, Litchfield Rotary Club and LHS Hall of Fame Committee each made donations of $500, and the LHS Class of 1972 made a $600 donation.