While pleased with the changes brought by major renovation at buildings throughout Litchfield Public Schools, administrators and school board members have grown frustrated with unexpected and ongoing construction delays.
That point was brought home minutes before the close of an otherwise unremarkable Litchfield School Board meeting Sept. 12.
During the “board member topics” section of the agenda, a time when members discuss various committee meetings or other activities in which they’ve participated during the two weeks between board meetings, Greg Mathews brought up a recent committee meeting he attended with construction project managers.
School representatives, Mathews said, expressed to the construction team they were “not totally satisfied with the progress that’s been made.”
As the discussion evolved, it was evident that the meeting had grown at least somewhat confrontational. Board Chairman Darrin Anderson, who also serves on the construction committee, said school officials were monitoring delays and additional expenses.
“We are watching out for our taxpayers’ dollars,” Anderson said. “We do not like it when they misspend or add things on, or when these workers don’t show up.”
Some delays might have been expected due to supply chain and other issues, but Anderson said he was concerned that deadlines were missed because some subcontractors simply were not staffing up for the project.
Business manager Jesse Johnson acknowledged those things have caused some unevenness in progress and crews work through the project punch list.
“We’re still punching things from Phase 1 (construction) … while still completing Phase 3,” Johnson said.
Things were so testy during the recent construction committee meeting, Anderson said, that even Superintendent Beckie Simenson used some tough language.
“We promised our community … (and then) to come back and not have it the way it should be done … it’s frustrating,” Simenson said, adding that her message to contractors was, “You need to get it done. It’s not a matter of if, it’s now.”
Anderson said oversight by ICS and Wold Architects of the $13.2 million renovation of the district’s buildings, approved by district voters in a 2019 bond referendum and which began in 2021, has been good, but they “can’t control the subcontractors.” So, he said, the board and administration must continue to push to get the work done.
“We are not going to spend extra money for mistakes or lack of not getting the job done,” Anderson said.
Other board matters
- Simenson shared results of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests, which she said are “one measure we use to see how well students are learning what the teachers are teaching.” Results for reading and science testing showed some decline overall for Litchfield Public Schools students “but not enough, in my opinion, to be worried about,” Simenson said.
The MCAs did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Simenson’s report included results for math, reading and science testing from 2018-2022.
Mathews said that test scores have “generally gone down” nationally in the two years since COVID interrupted educational plans, but he said he thought “we’re on the right track” for helping the scores bounce back.
Mathews was more concerned with whether school staff had seen what he called a “deterioration in discipline and respect” or declines in attendance since the pandemic.
Simenson said that graduation rate at Litchfield Public Schools has remained “pretty steady” and that there are “ebbs and flows” in student discipline. But Litchfield staff do their best to identify issues and address them quickly.
While there might not be the level of discipline there once was, “our bar is high and it needs to stay there,” Simenson said.
- Simenson said that “welcome conferences” at Lake Ripley Elementary and Litchfield Middle School were “wonderfully” attended. The conferences gave family and opportunity to have 20-minute conversations with teachers in preparation for the beginning of the school year.
Simenson a modified schedule used for the first two days of the academic year at Litchfield High School also went well. The schedule saw only freshmen and juniors attend class the first day, with just sophomores and seniors attending the second day. The plan, used to give incoming freshmen, especially, the opportunity to make their way through the day with less hubbub than a regular day. It went well enough, Simenson said, that she believes high school Principal Jason Michels is looking at a similar plan for next school year.
- As part of the referendum process to get a bonding question regarding the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center on the November ballot, the district was required to hold a review and comment period. The board opened its meeting with an opportunity for public input at the start of the meeting and Miranda Gohn of Litchfield spoke about her willingness to help in campaigning for the passage of the bond.
Information about the LARC project can be found at LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org.