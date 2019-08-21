If there is one thing Hutchinson residents have it's plenty of education options. With more than a dozen school buildings in the city, and more day care facilities as well, parents have a lot of choices to make starting with the youngest students.
One of those options is Little Lambs Christian Center, a day care at Peace Lutheran Church. The center was launched eight years ago in a new, secured space built on the church's southwest side for the new outreach program. Among its offerings was a 2 1/2 hour preschool program a few days a week.
"That really wasn't what people were looking for," said Rhonda Hulzebos, the center's director.
Starting this September, it will transform into the new Kindergarten Readiness Program scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m. five days a week. Scholarships are available for the Christian-based program, which has hired new staff for its growth and is now up to 13 staff members.
"In the switch somehow it got out that we closed our preschool," Hulzebos said. "We didn't."
The program, which has a class size of 20, will cover art, spoken language, math, nature and science, social studies, history and writing. One lesson planned will start with a picture.
"They will write a story about it, as much as they can figure out," Hulzebos said.
Subjects are designed to follow the Kindergarten Academic Standards from the Minnesota Department of Education, and help students develop the foundation they need to start kindergarten.
The center also offers infant child care, toddler child care and a school-age program that runs before and after school and through the summer for students through age 12.
"A lot of people start here as infants and don't leave here until they are 12," Hulzebos said.