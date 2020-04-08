Life is a bit different these days in the rural Hutchinson Schroeder household.
Kyle Schroeder is a math teacher at Hutchinson High School, and two of his children are kindergartners, meaning that over the past week and a half of distance learning throughout the state, things have changed at home.
"My wife always works out of our home, so she gets up at 5 a.m. to get her stuff done in her office," Schroeder said. "I try to get the kids up and going for the day. I check for email/classroom messages around breakfast ... to see if my students have any questions. The kids work on their homework and I start the video sessions with any of my students that may need help."
Schroeder's 4-year-old wants to be like her brother and sister, so he makes a few extra copies of their worksheets.
"We all sit around the kitchen table," he said, "reading, coloring, writing, laughing, arguing and most of the time having fun."
Scenes such as this are playing out across Hutchinson and Minnesota as, at the order of Gov. Tim Walz, schools have ceased regular operations. They're still providing meals at drop sites for families, and offering day care for critical workers, but all education is carried out remotely using a combination of digital tools and physical materials.
"It's going surprisingly smoothly," said Brian Tillmann, a fifth-grade teacher at Park Elementary. "Parents have been a huge help and are incredible partners in this process. The students are eager and we consistently have over half of our 208 students logged in by 8:30 a.m. and about 90 percent logged in by 10:30 a.m. each morning."
Chris Bick of Hutchinson, an English teacher at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, said many teachers were using Google Classrooms.
"That's what (students) already knew and have been working with," he said. "It's one central system. They can turn in documents, make a comment and we can go back and forth."
Students who have a question or who are confused can reach out to teachers by leaving comments related to an assignment on Google Classrooms, or through email or other digital means teachers have established.
"I've gotten messages from 7:30 in the morning to 11 at night," Bick said. "Kids are doing work all times of day."
Plans for how to best serve students without access to technology are evolving in local school districts. Educators are using material drop sites and pickup times to reach students at home. In some instances, schools are finding ways to deliver digital devices to students.
"We are fortunate for the level of electronic access for the students in Hutchinson, but not all students are covered," Schroeder said. "We appreciate the efforts of the administrators in the district to attempt to get all of our students 'connected.' It has not been perfect, and we will continue to improve daily and at times hourly. There have been many things that have needed to be put in place in a short amount of time."
Schools were given two weeks to prepare for distance learning, and the lessons kicked off March 30.
"I'm very grateful for the two weeks Gov. Walz gave us to prepare," said Katie Olberg, a second-grade teacher at Park Elementary. "Without those two weeks it would have been really hard to put together something as meaningful as we feel we were able to do."
She said the planning took a team effort among teachers, and though it started with wheel spinning, a direction was soon found. The two weeks were spent making lesson plans for all subjects taught daily, creating lesson packets to send home and slides for lessons on Google Classrooms.
"On those slides were directions and links to teaching videos that we prepared," Olberg said.
Tillmann said fifth grade has been hitting language arts and math the hardest, and teachers carried that initiative into their preparations.
"We are continuing our side-by-side reading instruction with audio clips of their teachers reading daily segments of our last novel with the kids," Tillmann said. "Then, we have them work through a Google slideshow and answer a few questions in Google Forms. This gives us immediate feedback about their comprehension."
Schroeder said his department has been using a flipped classroom model — more instruction at home and more "homework" done in the classroom — for eight years, which means the basics of their lessons are pre-recorded for the students to watch and take notes on.
"However, our classes rely on more than just these pre-recorded lessons," he said. "During the school year, we do daily discussions with the students on topics that are not covered in the video lessons. ... These concepts are what challenged us the most in the distance learning environment. We did not want to just give them a bunch of work to sit in front of their computers to complete.
The high school math department decided to divide up the work and develop physical materials for the students to work on at home, as there are classes taught by multiple teachers. They decided to have one teacher take the lead on each class and consult with the others.
"We are on day four and we have not stopped 'preparing,'" Schroeder said Thursday. "We discuss what is working, what is not working, and how to engage more of our students. We are a lifeline for each other."
Gunnar Bick, an eighth-grader at Hutchinson, has spent his school hours in a digital classroom.
"It's pretty easy to learn from there," he said.
Gunnar said he hadn't had many questions, but when he did, it has been easy to reach out to friends for help. For math, he has been taking online math tests and is required to reach a certain score to finish. For reading he has been assigned a book and has been told future assignments will be in relation to it.
"In gym we have an app on our phone," Gunnar said. "We start a workout and do 30 minutes of something."
Not attending school means not seeing his friends, but digital tools help him stay in touch.
"I have a gaming system, so I can talk to them," he said. "But it's not as social as school."
Teachers noted the distance as well.
"The biggest challenge is the feeling of being disconnected," Schroeder said. "I love to come to work and have the energy of 30 kids in my room. But now when I come to school it's just me and my camera. It's hard to know how my students are doing. Are they struggling with the math? Are they struggling with the isolation? Are they lonely? Are they actually working? So many questions."
"The biggest challenge is not having the time that we want and need with our students and not having the all-day, face-to-face interaction with them," Olberg said. "We continue to interact with them through technology and can help them through technology, but technology can never replace our time together in our classrooms. Building strong relationships is our primary goal."
At home, Schroeder is teaming up with his wife to give their children the best education they can. They break up the morning of work and class at home with snacks, living room acrobatics and music. His scheduled video sessions end at 11 a.m.
"The kids go outside to play for awhile or maybe a game or two on the Wii we just blew the dust off of," Schroeder said. "I answer emails and take care of whatever else I can around the house or for school. At (noon) my wife takes over and the fun begins for the kids. I head off to school to work in my classroom and she does all the amazing things I did not think of. She gets out the sidewalk chalk and does math on the driveway. Brilliant."
Tillmann said teachers are continuing to search for ways to meet the social and interactive needs of students, but the unknown of how long school will be changed looms. The order to maintain distance learning extends to early May, but on Thursday, Walz said it was unlikely school buildings would reopen this year. He called the situation "heartbreaking."
"There really wasn't any closure," Tillmann said. "When we sent the kids off to spring break, the world was still fairly normal. Now we are just hoping and praying to be able to see them again before summer hits."