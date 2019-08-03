John Bedell has done a lot of driving the past three years.
As superintendent of Seventh-day Adventist schools in Minnesota, the three-year Hutchinson resident traveled to four elementary schools in northern Minnesota, four in the Twin Cities, two in southern Minnesota and Northwoods Elementary in Hutchinson. But starting this summer he only has one school to regularly visit, the Seventh-day Adventist high school Maplewood Academy on Hutchinson’s north side.
“I missed the day-to-day interaction with kids,” said Bedell, who swapped his superintendent role to become principal of the local school. “I was also ready to do a little less traveling.”
Bedell, originally a history teacher, has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in the field. He has spent his career in Seventh-day Adventist parochial schools. At Maplewood Academy he steps in for former principal Dr. Glen Baker, who took a job in Florida after one year.
“I started my teaching career in northwest Indiana and also spent a couple of years in Columbia, Maryland,” he said. “Prior to Minnesota I spent 25 years in Florida.”
The move to Minnesota to become an administrator was a major change, though he noted he did grow up “watching the Vikings pound the Detroit Lions.”
“I was suggested for the (superintendent) position by someone I had worked with a little bit in Florida,” Bedell said. “I thought for sure when I told my wife that it was a job offer in Minnesota she would say no. But she surprised me and said, ‘I think you ought to look into it.’”
Though his roles have changed in the past few years, Bedell has always stuck with Seventh-day Adventist schools. He said it’s the smaller setting and family atmosphere that keeps him connected.
“As a Christian it’s exciting to combine your spiritual beliefs with your instruction,” he said. “I was a product of public schools, K-12, and I have a lot of admiration for what public school teachers do. But I also like being able to speak to the students’ spiritual side.”
Maplewood Academy stands out to Bedell because of its diversity.
“We have Hispanic students, we have students, many from a Kenyan background, and we also have students with a Karen background from the Thailand and Burma areas,” he said. “I enjoy that diversity. It makes the school special. I also think we have a very dedicated staff, and the opportunity to do a bit of agriculture with our strawberries is very unique.”
The school plants and harvests strawberries in nearby fields, which it sells as part of a fundraiser. The money goes toward scholarships and the operation provides jobs for students.
“We have a work-study program, and almost all of our students are working to help offset tuition costs,” Bedell said.
He described work-study opportunities as a component of teaching the “whole child” and providing lessons outside the usual classroom structure. He said keeping such practices in mind is a major part of his teaching philosophy, as is building strong connections between students and teachers.
“I think students tend to strive to work harder for teachers they make a connection with,” he said.