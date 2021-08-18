It feels good to work hard.
This past week that's exactly what members of the Hutchinson Marching Tigers did as they put in full-time hours to kick off the season. With practice 8 a.m.-4 p.m. all week, the normalcy of past years set in while students drilled "Colors," the title of this year's show.
The jump-start contrasts with an uncertain start amidst the pandemic in 2020. Students didn't know if there would be a season until a week before practice started. The band had previously transitioned from a street marching season to a field marching season to connect more with the community and sports teams, and give band members a taste of college marching. As a result, everything was up in the air, even as the band committed to, and soon succeeded in playing for Hutchinson.
But, "This year it's feeling pretty back to normal, which is nice," said director Kevin Kleindl.
"It definitely is feeling different — but normal," said senior drum major Grace Swaja, who is in her fifth year with the band. "It's easy to see everyone grow and get the band sets down, and see everyone improving. Last year it was really hard."
With the students already seeing many more hours of practice than they would have by the same point last year, Kendra Kadelbach, a quad in the drumline, felt she was getting more out of the experience.
"There are a lot more sectionals this year," she said. "I'm improving a lot as a drummer."
While the show this year will be simpler than in the past due to the young band, students see the potential it has if mastered.
"If everyone pulls it off, same with our drill and music, it will be really nice. It can be a really good year," Swaja said.
"Even though it's hard with the heavy drums, it's enjoyable being outside with people I know," Kadelbach said. "We are learning as a group."
Kleindl said he chose "Colors" to give the band a good show to rally around. Two years ago, 20 seniors graduated and left the band, followed by 18 more this past year.
"So right there, that was two thirds of our competitive band," he said.
Involvement was lower last year as well, as some students stuck to distance learning or home school.
"I think kids want to get back to as much normal as they can," Kleindl said. "They want to be active, whether it's band or football or volleyball. They want to be out with their friends doing the things they love."
"Colors" is meant to evoke feelings based on color. Red will be aggressive, blue and violet will be more mellow.
"The third movement is going to be kind of a combination," Kleindl said. "The beginning starts with green and yellow and then has that warmth and the neutral feel to it. Then we go back and highlight everything and end with 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.' ... So we put all the colors together."
The band plans to play at halftime of home football games on Sept. 2 and 10, and Oct. 8 and 20. The lights-out show will return again this year, with members of the band using glow sticks to march in the dark.
Competitions are in Waseca, Osseo, Champlin Park and U.S. Bank Stadium. Kleindl already feels optimistic.
"So far this week the kids have been receptive," he said this past week. "For as young as they are, they are some of the hardest working marching band kids I've had in the 13 years I've taught."