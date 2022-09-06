Hutch Tigers logo

Seven candidates have filed to fill three Hutchinson School Board seats that will be up for grabs in November’s election.

Samantha Casillas, incumbent JoEllen Kimball, Garrett Luthens, Danny Olmstead, Andrea Mitchell, Dale Brandsoy and incumbent Erin Knudtson will appear on the ballot. The three candidates who garner the most votes will begin in January four-year terms guiding District 423, its policies and its finances.

