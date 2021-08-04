We are excited to start the 2021-22 school year. All of our staff are excited to have students back in their classrooms with the hallways filled with energy and enthusiasm for learning.
Working in a partnership with parents, the staff at Hutchinson Middle School will do our very best to carry out our responsibilities to help students achieve success and reach their “hopes and dreams.”
The middle school years can be challenging as well as rewarding as students explore, learn and grow. I want to encourage you to check out our school website and social media sites for the most up-to-date information regarding what is happening at Hutchinson Middle School. You can find our website at isd423.org/middle-school/, and our Facebook page at Hutchinson Public Schools. They offer helpful information about dates and information about all events, activities and celebrations, as well as COVID safety procedures.
HUTCHINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION
It is very important that you and your child are fully informed. I encourage you to review the parent/student handbook that can be accessed online on our website. We ask that you help guide and support your child’s learning by ensuring that he or she:
- Attends school daily and arrives on time, ready for the day, ready to learn.
- Develops a personal organizational system that works for them so they turn in work on time when assigned, don’t miss deadlines when assignments or projects are due, and so on.
- Becomes involved in a variety of school activities, clubs and experiences.
- Informs you if he or she needs additional support in any area or subject.
- Knows that you expect him or her to succeed in school — discuss “hopes and dreams” with your child.
STUDENT ORIENTATION
Sixth-grade students should have received a letter in the mail inviting them to an orientation session scheduled for the week of Aug. 9. Orientation is designed to familiarize students with the school and to meet office staff members, principals, our counselor, as well as the eighth-grade Link Team members, who help mentor incoming sixth-graders.
During orientation, students will receive a copy of their daily class schedule, locker assignments, a tour of the school, and experience team-building activities with each other.
There is also further discussion regarding the lunch program, homework, student activities, attendance procedures and school expectations. Staff will also show students some “tricks of the trade” such as study skills and other organizational hints to help them be successful during their middle school years. It is important for students to attend the session for which they are scheduled, as each session is full.
New seventh- and eighth-grade students have an orientation session at 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. If your student is unable to attend their assigned session, please call the HMS office.
PARENT INFORMATION SESSIONS
Parent information sessions are available for parents of sixth-graders and parents new to the district, as their student transitions to the middle school. The two options are an in-person session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the HMS Auditorium, or Session 1 online at 6 p.m Tuesday, Aug 20.
Select one to attend that best meets your schedule.
SEVENTH- AND EIGHTH-GRADE STUDENTS
Returning seventh- and eighth-grade students can view their class schedules online starting at noon Aug. 13. All fees, updated immunization records and Campus/Parent Portal online enrollment must be finished before you can receive your schedule. New seventh- or eighth-grade students should contact the school if they need orientation information.
MIDDLE SCHOOL ACTIVITIES
If your child is interested in participating in middle school fall activities, that information is on the district website at isd423.org, under the activities tab. Registration can be completed online. Seventh- and eighth-graders need to complete a sports physical before they are allowed to register. Start dates, practice times with locations, and game schedules are all posted on the website.
The cost to participate in middle school activities is $100. We highly encourage students being involved in activities. Please call the office if there are concerns regarding participation fees, as there are scholarship funds available if needed.
SCHOOL TIMES AND SUPPLIES
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 30. The middle school day begins at 7:35 a.m. and dismisses at 2:25 p.m. Students are asked not to arrive at the school before 7:20 a.m. Those who arrive early will be asked to remain in designated areas until 7:20 a.m.
Breakfast is available starting at 7:20 a.m. for students interested in eating at school.
A supply list has been prepared for students and is available at many of the local department stores or here at the middle school. Students should come to school prepared with the needed supplies.
Incoming sixth- and seventh-graders new to the building are reminded about the Bring Your Own Device policy, or BYOD. Information and answers to questions regarding the BYOD initiative are online on the middle school page of the district website. Just click on the BYOD tab.
Student planners are $5 and available to record assignments and projects, as well as monitor their passes in and out of classrooms. They are designed to last the entire school year.
OPEN HOUSE
Hutchinson Middle School's open house is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. This is an opportunity for parents and students to meet their teachers and become familiar with the building. This is also a great time for discussing the "hopes and dreams" with your child.
It is a privilege to be a part of the Hutchinson Middle School community where parents, teachers, students and our community work together to build positive relationships that support academic, social and emotional growth of each student. Please watch for newsletters to be sent out each trimester, as well as posted on our website for middle school parents. Let’s make it “the best year yet” at Hutchinson Middle School.
I am looking forward to meeting everyone. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call the school at 320-587-2854.