Hutchinson Middle School students participated in the sixth grade Regional Math Masters of Minnesota competition March 2 held at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
The middle school team of Jordan Bjur, Kaidence Kasid, Claire Katzenmeyer, Izzy Katzenmeyer, Aceson Kurth, Landon Loncorich, Gabe Magnuson, Maya Sakamoto, Abby Smith and Tyson Warren competed in three different competitions: fact drill, individual round, and team round.
In the five-minute fact drill competition, Warren took first place, Kasid took fifth, and Bjur was ninth out of 92 competitors.
In the individual problem-solving rounds, Kurth took second, Kasid took eighth, and Sakamoto and Magnuson tied for 11th place out of 92 competitors.
The team of Kasid, Kurth, Magnuson, Smith, and Warren took second place among 20 teams. The team of Bjur, C. Katzenmeyer, I. Katzenmeyer, Loncorich, and Sakamoto took 12th place. The teams were coached by Taylor Mackenthun.