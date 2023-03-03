Middle school Math Masters

Hutchinson Middle School Math Masters team members include, front row, from left, Abby Smith, Kaidence Kasid, Izzy Katzenmeyer, Claire Katzenmeyer, Maya Sakamoto; back, Coach Taylor Mackenthun, Jordan Bjur, Landon Loncorich, Aceson Kurth, Gabe Magnuson and Tyson Warren.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hutchinson Middle School students participated in the sixth grade Regional Math Masters of Minnesota competition March 2 held at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.

The middle school team of Jordan Bjur, Kaidence Kasid, Claire Katzenmeyer, Izzy Katzenmeyer, Aceson Kurth, Landon Loncorich, Gabe Magnuson, Maya Sakamoto, Abby Smith and Tyson Warren competed in three different competitions: fact drill, individual round, and team round.