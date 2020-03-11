Ten Hutchinson Middle School students battled for top honors at the sixth-grade Regional Math Masters of Minnesota challenge Feb. 27.
At Peace Lutheran Church, they competed in the fact drill, individual round and team round.
In the 5-minute fact drill competition, Ethan Schlueter took second place out of 94 competitors. Blake Mulyck took fourth place.
Desmond Moellers earned a ribbon for placing seventh in the individual problem-solving rounds.
Out of 20 teams, the team of Carson Gonzalez, Desmond Moellers, Triston Morris, Blake Mulyck and Ethan Schlueter took ninth place in the team competition. The team of Emelia Brandel, Isaac Draxten, Bhavya Jalla, Allison Lauinger and Caydence Reiner-Albrecht took 10th-place honors.
Teams were coached by Kristine Maiers and Taylor Mackenthun.