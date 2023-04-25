Hutchinson High School students received a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of distracted an impaired driving last week.
During a mock crash staged in the high school’s east parking lot, students watched from metal bleaches as a team of classmates and emergency personnel reenacted the aftermath of a crash involving alcohol.
The McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition organizes a mock crash each spring, rotating the event around county schools. Planned in the spring, the event intends to be a cautionary tale for high school students looking forward to their prom, graduation and other rites of spring.
“As we approach prom this weekend and graduation in less than two months, we encourage you to follow these rules,” mock crash narrator Matt Tonn said as he introduced the program. “Drive sober. Buckle up. Slow down. And put the phone down.”
With that, school buses parked strategically in front of the student bleachers to obscure the view of the rest of the parking lot, rolled away to reveal the scene of a horrific head-on crash.
Over the next 50 minutes or so, students watched as first a passerby arrived at the scene and called 911, then a steady stream of law enforcement, emergency response and fire department personnel arrived — including a Lifelink helicopter landing on the south side of the high school tennis courts to transport the most seriously injured victim of the crash.
Students learned throughout that the driver of one of the cars was drunk. A passenger in his car was partially ejected through the windshield, and later determined to be dead at the scene.
Three occupants of the other car sustained a variety of injuries — one transported in critical condition via Lifelink to a Minneapolis trauma center, where she would face months of rehabilitation, another leaving in an ambulance to be stabilized at a local hospital before transport to a trauma center.
As emergency personnel launch lifesaving measures, a police officer took the drunk driver to the side to perform a field sobriety test. He was later arrested and taken to jail, where students learned, he would be charged with criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a 10-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine.
As firefighters and funeral home personnel loaded the deceased crash victim into a body bag, then into a waiting hearse, students heard from Tonn again.
“Law enforcement now will notify the family of the person who lost their life, and the family will begin the horrendous task of planning a funeral for a loved one,” Tonn said. He concluded the program with one last reminder from the TZD Safe Roads Coalition. “Thank you all for allowing us to show you how the choices made can lead to horrible results. Please make a vow to your family, friends and yourself to drive sober, wear your seatbelt, slow down, and put the phone down when you’re driving.”