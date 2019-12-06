Graduation hat, diploma

Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester during commencement ceremonies 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.

Local students receiving degrees are:

Hutchinson

  • Andrew Bentz, Bachelor of Science in health and physical education, magna cum laude
  • Nicole Buresh, Master of Science in counseling and student personnel
  • Ashley DeGolier, Bachelor of Science in special education: academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
  • Adam Elliott, Bachelor of Science in finance
  • Ellyssa Hoversten, Bachelor of Science in communication disorders, summa cum laude
  • Mariah Mraz, Bachelor of Science in environmental science

Glencoe

  • Ismael Calderon Garcia, Bachelor of Science in life science teaching (5-12)
  • Joshua Christoffersen, Bachelor of Science in communication studies
  • Michelle Dennison, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, cum laude
  • Oluwafunmi Dipo-Ajayi, Bachelor of Science in biology
  • Patrick Kunkel, Bachelor of Science in construction management, cum laude
  • Dylan Melchert, Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude
  • Zachary Peterson, Bachelor of Science in nursing
  • Callie Raduenz, Bachelor of Science in marketing

Lester Prairie

  • Joseph Wojcik, Master of Business Administration

Silver Lake

  • Devin Pierson, Master of Business Administration

Winsted

  • William Dietrich, Bachelor of Science in biology
  • Kari Fleischacker, Bachelor of Science in communication studies

Dassel

  • Dalton Asplin, Bachelor of Science in accounting, summa cum laude
  • Cody Beavers, Bachelor of Science in marketing

— Stephen Wiblemo

