Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester during commencement ceremonies 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.
Local students receiving degrees are:
Hutchinson
- Andrew Bentz, Bachelor of Science in health and physical education, magna cum laude
- Nicole Buresh, Master of Science in counseling and student personnel
- Ashley DeGolier, Bachelor of Science in special education: academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
- Adam Elliott, Bachelor of Science in finance
- Ellyssa Hoversten, Bachelor of Science in communication disorders, summa cum laude
- Mariah Mraz, Bachelor of Science in environmental science
Glencoe
- Ismael Calderon Garcia, Bachelor of Science in life science teaching (5-12)
- Joshua Christoffersen, Bachelor of Science in communication studies
- Michelle Dennison, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, cum laude
- Oluwafunmi Dipo-Ajayi, Bachelor of Science in biology
- Patrick Kunkel, Bachelor of Science in construction management, cum laude
- Dylan Melchert, Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude
- Zachary Peterson, Bachelor of Science in nursing
- Callie Raduenz, Bachelor of Science in marketing
Lester Prairie
- Joseph Wojcik, Master of Business Administration
Silver Lake
- Devin Pierson, Master of Business Administration
Winsted
- William Dietrich, Bachelor of Science in biology
- Kari Fleischacker, Bachelor of Science in communication studies
Dassel
- Dalton Asplin, Bachelor of Science in accounting, summa cum laude
- Cody Beavers, Bachelor of Science in marketing
