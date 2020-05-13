Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees this spring semester, and several local students were among the recipients.
Some graduates were also recognized for outstanding grade point average. Students who earned summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.8 or better, students who earned magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.5 or better, and students who earned cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.3 or better.
Hutchinson
- Brian Bertness, Master of Arts in mathematics
- Trenton Brandel, Bachelor of Science in sport management, cum laude
- Benjamin Huebner, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice
- Brianna Manderscheid, Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude
- Wade McDonald, Master of Science in education technology
- Tyler Nadeau, Bachelor of Science in law enforcement
- Gavin Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in law enforcement
- Juliana Schwan, Bachelor of Science in marketing
Glencoe
- Madison Kalenberg, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude
- Jacob Popelka, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering tech
- Ashley Schaefer, Master of Science in communication disorders
- Michael Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in mathematics
- Alexis Stradtmann, Bachelor of Science in applied organizational studies
Brownton
- Kayla Stuber, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, magna cum laude
Dassel
- Terri Harris, Bachelor of Science in accounting, magna cum laude
- Andrew Pokornowski, Bachelor of Science, completion of registered nurse baccalaureate
Lester Prairie
- Cheryl Birkholz, Bachelor of Science in nursing
- Taylor Kriz, Bachelor of Science in mathematics teaching, summa cum laude