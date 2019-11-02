Who doesn’t like a good story?
For kindergarten students, hearing a good story helps develop an understanding of the sounds words and letters make, and adds another step toward a lifetime of literacy.
“It helps to develop all kinds of skills,” said Jenny Johnson, a kindergarten teacher at St. Anastasia Catholic School in Hutchinson. “Books take you everywhere. Once you can read you can do just about everything.”
To help excite her students about reading, she started a mystery reader program in her classroom this year. Parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors and friends can sign up to join the class for a day and read to students. A sign up was sent to families and staff.
“Whoever wants to sign up can come and be a mystery reader,” Johnson said. “They pick their own book. I tell them to pick their favorite children’s book.”
She received inspiration for the program from a post a friend had made on social media talking about a similar opportunity at her daughter’s school.
“I thought it was a really cool idea, so I thought I would try it this year,” Johnson said.
Readers are needed for class Tuesdays and Thursdays. The mystery reader reads 11:30-11:45 a.m. after students return from computer class.
“The kids don’t know who is coming,” Johnson said. “I tell them in the morning we have a mystery reader, and we’ll see who it is.”
This Friday was the fourth guest reading day, and so far readers have included guest clergy and a brother of a student who visited from high school.
“They can read and we go to lunch at 11:45 a.m.,” Johnson said. “Some choose to stay and eat with the child they are here to read with.”
So far, the program has been popular with students.
“The kids really, really like it,” Johnson said. “And part of me was like, ‘They always hear me read.’ So to hear someone else is exciting for them. They have enjoyed it so far.”