On Oct. 14, sophomores enrolled at New Century Academy —along with sophomores from more than 14 other schools — attended the Ignite your Future event at Ridgewater College, Hutchinson campus.
Students were encouraged to explore as many career paths as they could during their time at the event. They were given an opportunity to explore careers in agriculture, food and natural resources; arts, information technology and communications; engineering, manufacturing and STEM; transportation and construction; health sciences; human services; along with law, public safety, corrections and security.
Students were highly engaged in building catapults, working with a computer-aided drafting machine, aging fish with the Department of Natural Resources, exploring the workings of a funeral director, blood typing, machining, and firefighting. They were able to have many hands-on experiences and ask as many questions as they could think of.
After the event, several students mentioned being excited about pursuing a particular career path or learning more about different areas they were exposed to while at the event. We even had two students line up interviews for part-time work
It was a great opportunity for students to engage with community members and get authentic hands-on experiences with employment opportunities within our communities. This event was organized by the Hutchinson Chamber and sponsored by several area businesses.