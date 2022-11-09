Ridgewater campus

On Oct. 14, sophomores enrolled at New Century Academy —along with sophomores from more than 14 other schools — attended the Ignite your Future event at Ridgewater College, Hutchinson campus.

Students were encouraged to explore as many career paths as they could during their time at the event. They were given an opportunity to explore careers in agriculture, food and natural resources; arts, information technology and communications; engineering, manufacturing and STEM; transportation and construction; health sciences; human services; along with law, public safety, corrections and security.

Tags