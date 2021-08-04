There is nothing quite like the annual return to school in the fall. With the McLeod County Fair just around the corner, with back-to-school sales in full force, and with many parents counting down to the first day of school, another school year is upon us.
We are fortunate at New Discoveries Montessori Academy to have taken one of the back-to-school rituals away from families: buying school supplies. Ever since our first school year in 2006, we have been doing the shopping for families. All students need to bring on the first day of school is a bookbag and a pair of school shoes.
Little did we know how grateful families would be for this rather simple gesture. At first, we took on the task because we wanted to ensure uniformity in terms of every student having exactly what they needed. As it turns out, for a small fee, parents, grandparents and guardians continue to appreciate handing over the task to us.
This brings to mind how such a small effort can achieve a positive outcome. Our students have shown this repeatedly. For example, a couple of winters ago, due to heavy snowfall our middle school students noticed that it was nearly impossible to identify where fire hydrants were located. They banded together and took a couple of afternoons to shovel out several hydrants throughout town. They had the inclination, the energy, the strength, and a couple of hours to spare, and away they went.
Another example occurs every fall when our 3-, 4- and 5-year-old students load into wagons produce that they plant in the spring, tend over the summer and harvest in the fall. They make the trek on foot a few blocks to the north of our facility — wagons in tow — to donate fresh produce to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
A couple groups of students made tie quilts last winter and donated them locally. They had fun doing it and found joy in giving them away. Every time we do something like this, we are making connections with people. We find ourselves coming together; appreciating one another; and being grateful.
In places throughout the world, including our own country and state, people have experienced so much trauma. More and more there seems to be a profound shift towards people vying for what they want, what they deserve, what has been taken away from them. The division inherent in much of this naturally shifts our mindset from connecting with one another to protecting ourselves from one another. This is so far removed from what we are trying to nurture in a school setting. Instead, we choose to assume responsibility for ourselves, assume the best in others, and remain faithful to our beliefs in support of others.
Some days are harder than others to block out the noise. We, however, choose to focus on developing skills in grace and courtesy, learning how to be good stewards through learning practical life activities, which teach us to take care of ourselves and the things around us, and focusing on academic skills that strengthen our intellect, challenge our thinking process, and prepare us to serve constructively.
At New Discoveries, we look forward to what this fall will bring. The challenges of COVID, racial unrest and political discontent have not deterred us. They have, though, provided further resolve that we have important work to continue. We are grateful for the opportunity to do that important work in the communities we serve.