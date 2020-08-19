Our 19th school year is on the horizon for students who choose New Century Academy in Hutchinson, a 6th– to 12th-grade public charter school. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 24. Our school days will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m. These start and end times had to be moved because of the pandemic.
New Century Academy continues to be a school of choice, serving students who enjoy a smaller environment and more personal attention. We seek to help students become better people, learning from each other and embracing differences. We see each student as a unique opportunity and work hard to make sure that students feel accepted, regardless of their situation in life. At NCA, be here — be you — belong!
Students will continue to refine their project based skills. A Chromebook is available for every student in the classroom. We begin our second year as a Google Classroom school. NCA is ready to help students navigate this challenging time whether in the classroom face to face or in distance learning.
We will continue to implement our project-based platform called ProjectPals. This is a real-time collaborative platform that meets students where they learn today, digitally. This allows students to work on projects alone or together, anytime and anywhere with teacher oversight. ProjectPals allows students and teachers to archive their projects in order to recall, share with the community, and see the impact made within each project.
Collaboration
that teaches
Our mission is to help students learn to communicate and work together safely to achieve. Whether working in the project spaces, entertaining student center, coffee shop or humanities center, the students have opportunity to collaborate. Students participate in cooperative discussion that stimulates critical thinking.
Inside these environments, you’ll often find educators learning along with students. We encourage students to practice skills that businesses need to make their business stronger. The collaboration and creative critical thought can also lead to new business ideas and the next generation of entrepreneurs.
We believe that every child needs at least one caring adult to be successful. The home school district may not meet the needs of students who are less traditional. What if you don’t fit into that traditional mold? Maybe you’re looking for a school that meets your needs as an individual. This is the advantage of a small, public, tuition-free charter school. Our smaller class sizes are by design. We believe we can help students reconnect and who want more control over their education.
If you are a student who needs a place that you belong, are wanted and can find empowerment, then NCA is the school for you!
If you are a parent who wants their child to find excitement again in their education, then NCA is the school for you!
New Century Academy will host an open house for enrolled students on 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Please visit newcenturyacademy.com for more details, or call 320-234-3660 for a tour.