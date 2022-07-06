In his 25 years with the city, Public Works manager John Olson has never seen Oakland Cemetery in as good a state as it was this past Memorial Day. When speaking to the Hutchinson City Council this past week, he gave the credit to a group of students from New Century Academy.
“We were impressed by how respectful the students were of the cemetery grounds,” he said. “The students faithfully showed up and worked hard each week that it was possible.”
The work — to pick up an incredible number of sticks and branches that littered the cemetery grounds from its many trees — originated as part of two NCA exercises.
At the end of each semester, students and staff create e-terms — three- to five-day seminars students can sign up for to learn new skills, often with a hands-on approach. This past year, teacher Michelle Stevens Martig led the e-term “#growup.”
“It was about things you will encounter in the real world, or things you don’t want to encounter,” she said.
Students visited Mcleod County jail, talked to an insurance agent, learned about finances and resume skills, and learned about the value of community service and developing relationships.
They teamed up with another group Stevens Martig led this past year in an advisory project. Each student is expected to tackle an individual project as part of their advisory each semester, but Stevens Martig decided to try having the students work together. Each of the students in her advisory came up with potential group projects, pitched them, and the group narrowed the ideas down to a smaller list. From there, the students started developing a few of those projects, pivoted when they hit snags, and ultimately landed on the idea of beautifying Oakland Cemetery.
“The work was to pick up small branches and sticks that had blown down,” Olson told the City Council. “We had a particularly windy spring, following last year’s unusually dry conditions, so there were small branches and sticks everywhere. The thought of cleaning everything up ourselves was overwhelming.”
Student Brandon Tannous said most of his time on the project was spent picking up sticks, no matter the weather, and emptying the cart.
“I liked it. It was really fun. I liked cleaning up the cemetery,” he said. “Normally I don’t like cleaning, but I liked helping out the families.”
The students then formed a four-person cabinet to fill various roles to keep the group organized, such as with a secretary and treasurer. The cabinet was responsible for communicating with city staff, passing along updates, and sharing direction from the city with the group. The 12 students — 16 with the e-term included — spent time each week taking care of the cemetery. Stevens Martig helped proofread correspondence, assisted with bussing, along with service provided by LeBraaten Bus Company, and made sure the students could pick up a donation of gloves from Runnings. But, she said, everything else was handled by the students.
“I really took a back seat once they established their cabinet,” Stevens Martig said.
The students even received ethics training, so they knew how to approach a gravestone, how to respect the cemetery, and what to do if they observed something out of place.
“We were also very grateful the students were quick to communicate anything they saw, so cemetery staff could respond,” Olson said. “Because of the students’ enthusiastic and thorough work, it didn’t take long for us to notice their efforts were making a significant improvement to the cemetery. We’re very proud of the job the students did.”
Stevens Martig said her goal with the experience was to show the students learned how to look beyond themselves.
“My mantra within my own advisory is we need to establish relationships, we need to give back to the community, we need to find things we are passionate about and offer up our skills without getting anything back,” she said.
The students already have ideas for how they might continue to assist Oakland Cemetery in the future.
“I feel a sense of accomplishment to feel like we’ve done something, promoted our school a little, helped the city how we could,” Tannous said.