New Century Academy, a sixth- to 12th-grade public charter school in Hutchinson, will celebrate its 21st school year this year. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 22. Our school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Century Academy continues to be a school of choice, serving students who enjoy a smaller environment and more personal attention. We seek to help students become better people, learning from each other and embracing differences. We see each student as a unique opportunity and work hard to make sure that students feel accepted, regardless of their situation in life. At NCA, be here — be you — belong!

