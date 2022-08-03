New Century Academy, a sixth- to 12th-grade public charter school in Hutchinson, will celebrate its 21st school year this year. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 22. Our school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Century Academy continues to be a school of choice, serving students who enjoy a smaller environment and more personal attention. We seek to help students become better people, learning from each other and embracing differences. We see each student as a unique opportunity and work hard to make sure that students feel accepted, regardless of their situation in life. At NCA, be here — be you — belong!
Students will continue to refine their project-based learning skills by working closely with teachers and peers in a mixed grade level PBL classroom. A Chromebook is available for every student. PBL is a real-time collaborative platform that meets students where they learn today. This is done through student-built and constructed projects or digital projects as well. Students work on projects alone or together, anytime and anywhere with teacher oversight. PBL advisers help students connect their interests with state standards and core content. PBL also allows students who may be behind in credits to work at their own pace to catch up. Solving problems that students can relate to generates inspired learning that students feel can make a difference.
SKILLS, CREATIVITY AND CRITICAL THINKING
Our mission is to help students learn to communicate and work together to achieve. Whether working in the project spaces, entertaining student center, coffee shop, or humanities center the students have opportunity to collaborate. Students participate in cooperative discussion that stimulates critical thinking. Inside these environments, you will often find educators learning along with students. We encourage students to practice skills that businesses need to make their business stronger. This collaboration and creative, critical thought can also lead to new business ideas and the next generation of entrepreneurs.
We believe that every child needs at least one caring adult to be successful. The home district may not meet the needs of students who are less traditional. What if you don’t fit into that traditional mold? Maybe you are looking for a school that meets your needs as an individual. This is the advantage of a small public tuition free charter school. Our smaller class sizes are by design. We believe we can help students reconnect to learning by giving them more control over their education. If you are a student who needs a place that you belong, feel safe and can find empowerment, then NCA is the school for you! If you are a parent who wants their child to find excitement again in their education, then NCA is the school for you!
New Century Academy will host an open house for enrolled students on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Please visit newcenturyacademy.com for more details. Please call 320-234-3660 for a tour.