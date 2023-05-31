The last week of school for most middle and high schools is filled with tests and handing in last-minute assignments. At New Century Academy, that has already been done and it’s time to enjoy education experiences in a more positive way through E-term.

The school offers a variety of opportunities. Off-campus courses include Indigenous History and Minnesota Adventures where each day there’s a field trip. Two other off-campus explorations are service learning for seniors and swimming at the Hutchinson Middle School pool.

Tags