The last week of school for most middle and high schools is filled with tests and handing in last-minute assignments. At New Century Academy, that has already been done and it’s time to enjoy education experiences in a more positive way through E-term.
The school offers a variety of opportunities. Off-campus courses include Indigenous History and Minnesota Adventures where each day there’s a field trip. Two other off-campus explorations are service learning for seniors and swimming at the Hutchinson Middle School pool.
Students also could be outdoors on a beautiful spring day making and building things at the school.
Marci Collette, art instructor, put together a class for students to make steppingstones and flower pots.
“I wanted them to be able to be outside,” Collette said. “The steppingstone and flower pot idea offers art for the school property or for them to take home. There are other students working on a greenhouse that we will decorate with these pieces once the other is done.”
Students in Collette’s course make cement casts to create the steppingstones and flower pots. After the casts cure, the students will paint and seal them.
“I’m having fun with this class,” sophomore Alyssa Laura said. “I get to get messy and get to be outside.”
Nearby, shop class students and teacher Mark Rothstein were working on a shed they built during the last trimester. The class was titled “Round Up the Year” as they are trying to finish the shed and another project — a greenhouse — during the E-term week. The roof is done and they were working on putting the siding on the shed.
The shed will be used by the school to store a lawnmower and greenhouse materials.
The greenhouse is a special project for the school.
“When the Lafayette, Minnesota charter school closed, the greenhouse was donated to NCA,” Rothstein said. “Our principal, students and myself took the 45-minute one-way trip to disassemble it, put it on the trailer and bring it here. We hope to have it completed this week.”
A gardening club led by history teacher Christopher Smith will meet this summer and use the greenhouse. A number of students have signed up to take part.
In classrooms, other students were playing Dungeon and Dragons on computers, while others made crafts.
English teacher Jessa Julian monitored students making crafts. Some students were making rubber band bracelets while others were doing diamond painting where a picture is painted on an indented board and students place tiny colored beads on it to match the picture.
“The purpose of the class is to have meditative focus after a hectic week,” Julian shares. “There are different mindful crafts for students to create and relax.”
“There’s also a supply of hot cocoa and coffee,” student L Kottke added enthusiastically.
By the end of the week, students at NCA will have created, explored, discovered and built many different areas to learn new things, making the end of the school year less stressful and more energized. That is what E-term is for.