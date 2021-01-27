In a school year when many robotics clubs across the nation are taking the year off due to format changes, the Hutchinson High School Tigerbots are all in.
“I’m really proud of what we’re still able to do this year,” said senior Cecilia Schmitz, lead programmer for the team. “Even though it’s so different, we’re still building a new robot and adding a new challenge on top of that.”
Typically, robotics clubs from schools across Minnesota meet for regional competitions, fight for a spot at the state competition, and seek national ranking to progress. This year, clubs will still face off, but not in person due to COVID-19. Instead, they’ll design, program and build a robot like they usually do, create an obstacle course to meet specifications, and video record the results. The video will be submitted and judged alongside other submission.
“We’re basically replaying last year’s game with a little different format,” said head coach Jeff Smith. “Instead of a field full of robots and competitors, we’re doing performance tests.”
The team could use last year’s robot, but changes to the game took the focus off certain mechanics — such as climbing — and placed a greater emphasis on picking up balls and using them to score points. The team will also need to account less for the durability requirements of a field full of robots colliding, and can focus more on agility and performance. Since starting the season Jan. 9, the team has started working after school and on weekends to get a prototype up and running. Turnout is a bit lower this year at 25 members due to a large group of seniors graduating and fewer freshmen signing up. But 25 is the limit allowed to be together under COVID guidelines, and the core is all still there to tackle the many facets of the club in the workshop and on the computer. A dedicated group of volunteers comprised of former members, local manufacturing partners and families is also there to help.
Last year, the team had a good start cut short by the pandemic. The team made the semifinals at a regional competition in Duluth.
“We knew there were things we could fix and do a lot better at the University of Minnesota,” Smith said. “We had some obvious simple fixes we were excited about doing.”
Over spring break, while the team was working on the robot, members went to lunch.
“When they came back they told me they saw online that the season was canceled,” Smith said. “A lot of teams didn’t get to perform. We were lucky in that we got one competition in.”
Tteam members knew they would be able to resume competition in some capacity this year, but it was only this month that the season’s structure was made official. While the year will be different than in the past, that’s nothing the team isn’t used to. Even on a normal year, the challenge is for the team to design a robot to face change.
“Like any other year, a lot has changed and a lot has stayed the same,” said Cole Rahne, a senior who focuses on electrical and programming work. “Every year we always want to keep improving. Last year to this year, we still want to improve just as we have every other year.”
Robotics teams this year can also opt in to take the innovation challenge as an alternative to building a robot.
“We decided to do both because we’re awesome like that,” Schmitz said.
Students participating in the challenge are tasked with developing a product that helps with physical or mental health, and that could be used in the community. The team is still brainstorming just what the final product will look like, but the plan is to develop a product that helps older people with peripheral artery disease. The device would have the user pump a pedal.
“It helps people exercise and get blood flowing through their legs,” Schmitz said.
All in all, the Tigerbots will gain everything they would from a regular season, Smith said.
“It’s not the same, but it’s going to be quite educational,” he said. “We’re doing things we’ve never done before.”