I am so excited to be the new executive director at New Discoveries Montessori Academy! I have been involved with NDMA since its inception in 2006 and worked in collaboration with Dave Conrad throughout his tenure making this a smooth leadership transition. I have experience as a music teacher, gifted and talented coordinator, classroom advisor/teacher, charter school liaison, and charter school director for several schools prior to returning to New Discoveries in 2014 as associate director. My Minnesota teaching license includes: K-12 vocal/classroom music, K-12 principal, district superintendent, and director of special education. In addition to the listed qualifications, I have a huge heart for the staff, children and families of NDMA, and the Hutchinson community.
“What is New Discoveries? What makes NDMA unique?”
New Discoveries Montessori Academy is a public Montessori Charter school in Hutchinson, Minnesota, serving preschool through eighth grade students. We are approaching our 17th year of service to families in Hutchinson and the surrounding communities. New Discoveries values developing meaningful relationships with the students and families we serve.
NDMA’s classrooms are multi-age. Children’s House serves preschool and kindergarten. Elementary I serves first-, second- and third-graders. Elementary II serves grades 4, 5 and 6. Erdkinder (middle school) serves grades 7 and 8. We have co-teachers in every classroom: one regular education teacher and one special education teacher. Every classroom has one or more teaching assistants. Our classrooms are structured within a Montessori framework, with multiple work areas, freedom of choice within limits, and adults providing critical guidance for students.
NDMA provides opportunities for children to learn through discovery. This involves providing practical, hands-on experiences. We begin with concrete opportunities before moving to the abstract. We also offer an environmental focus, providing many experiences for students to connect with the world around them. This is accomplished through things like gardening and our annual overnight experiences at Osprey Wilds for our fifth- and sixth-graders and Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center for our seventh- and eighth-graders.
The whole child is considered at NDMA. Specialized evaluation and services are available based on specific needs represented by each child. We contract with numerous providers who excel in providing particular services. Our partnerships enhance what we can and do offer on a student-by-student basis.
Important Dates/Information:
- NDMA Staff will return to school on Monday, Aug. 15 for Back-to-School workshops.
- Open House 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
- First Day of School for students in Grade K-8 – Monday, Aug., 22.
- School Day Start/End Times: 8:15 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
I am passionate about education and helping children and their families receive a high-quality education in a safe and welcoming environment. If you’d like more information, give us a call, set up a tour! We’d love to show you our unique learning environment!