I am so excited to be the new executive director at New Discoveries Montessori Academy! I have been involved with NDMA since its inception in 2006 and worked in collaboration with Dave Conrad throughout his tenure making this a smooth leadership transition. I have experience as a music teacher, gifted and talented coordinator, classroom advisor/teacher, charter school liaison, and charter school director for several schools prior to returning to New Discoveries in 2014 as associate director. My Minnesota teaching license includes: K-12 vocal/classroom music, K-12 principal, district superintendent, and director of special education. In addition to the listed qualifications, I have a huge heart for the staff, children and families of NDMA, and the Hutchinson community.

“What is New Discoveries? What makes NDMA unique?”

Tags