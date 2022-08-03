Greetings! During the interview process in late March, I was thoroughly impressed with all aspects of the Hutchinson Public Schools and the City of Hutchinson. When the school board called to offer me the position of Superintendent of Schools, I was honored to accept and serve as your next superintendent.
My first day was July 1, and I have been taking time to learn the different aspects of the district. I have had the pleasure of meeting with school staff, city leaders, and see all that Hutchinson Public Schools has to offer its students and community members. It is so impressive to see the strong partnership between the city and school to provide the very best education for our students.
As you are aware, a significant investment has been made by taxpayers over the past years to upgrade district facilities. This summer, Park Elementary is undergoing a major renovation to modernize the building. I have had the opportunity to tour Park, and it is neat to see its transformation. Tiger Elementary is also receiving some final finishes to the construction that started two years ago. The district facilities are in great shape because of these investments.
Each year our staff is asked to update the strategic plan for the school district. Some primary goals for me over the next year will be to develop positive relationships with the staff and community and find ways to maximize our budget to make sure our students have as many opportunities for learning as possible. I will work tirelessly to ensure our school district stays strong, vibrant, and progressive. I want to thank you for entrusting me as your superintendent, and I am excited to welcome our staff and students back for school one month from now. If you would like to contact me don’t hesitate to set up an appointment to see me in the district office, email me at daniel.deitte@isd423.org, or give me a call at 320-587-2860.