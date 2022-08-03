Greetings! During the interview process in late March, I was thoroughly impressed with all aspects of the Hutchinson Public Schools and the City of Hutchinson. When the school board called to offer me the position of Superintendent of Schools, I was honored to accept and serve as your next superintendent.

My first day was July 1, and I have been taking time to learn the different aspects of the district. I have had the pleasure of meeting with school staff, city leaders, and see all that Hutchinson Public Schools has to offer its students and community members. It is so impressive to see the strong partnership between the city and school to provide the very best education for our students.

