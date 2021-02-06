Instead of struggling against an obstacle brought about by COVID-19 this year, Hutchinson High School performers have incorporated it into their one-act play, "Medea."
"The whole idea in Greek theater is they already used masks," said director Jason Olson.
The alignment came about as a result of a series of decisions the school's theater program had to make this year. As the state and school carried out plans to stay safe in the midst of pandemic trends, the usual fall musical was moved to the spring. Students began rehearsals for it alongside one-act play practices. Most shows are presented locally, but one-act plays are part of a statewide competition. Rules for the competition changed this year.
"Schools had the option where you can do it on stage with masks, or you could do something on Zoom," Olson said. "I think it's one of the best one the kids have done with myself. But it's hard to know what judges are looking for this year. ... How do you judge one against the other?"
"Medea," a Greek tragedy, is based on the myth of Jason and Medea. It follows the actions of Medea as she finds her world threatened when Jason leaves her for a Greek princess.
"If anyone has heard anything about Jason it's usually about him trying to get the golden fleece," Olson said. "This is what happened afterwards. ... It's almost like a Greek version of a soap opera."
Hutchinson High School's show added a special touch with a "play within a play."
"We kind of put it in the context of a group who is retelling the story," Olson said.
The change allows room for a retelling, and for the addition of context. But another aspect of the show calls right back to the original translation.
"It's all in verse, which is interesting," said Landon Butler, who plays Jason. "The language and word choice is very different from what we've done. So the speech pattern we have to perform within each line was something we had to adapt to. Once we got it under our belts, it's actually been really fun to perform, because instead of reading lines you're kind of reciting poetry."
What stands out the most to Olson is the overall look of the show.
"I just think the costumes, along with the set, look really beautiful," he said. "The lighting is really a feature in the redone auditorium. It's an overall beautiful aesthetic."
There will be a public performance of the show, but it will be limited due to the 150-person cap on school activities. As a result, each student involved will have seven tickets to distribute, and a list will be made in advance. However, because "Medea" has no copyright, the school is able to display an online version. More information is forthcoming.
The performance for competition, however, has no audience. The group was tasked with recording a performance and submitting it.
"You definitely feed off the audience's energy, and it just doesn't feel like a performance (without it)," Butler said. "It just feels like another rehearsal. So having to get into the mindset that this is a performance ... I've had to adapt to."
Senior Natalie Kunkel typically works behind the scenes, such as playing in the orchestra for musicals. But she wanted to step out of her comfort zone and take to the stage before graduation. In "Medea," she is part of the chorus. In classical Greek theater, those performers take on the role of describing scenes and reacting to the action.
"I started off as a chorus member with a couple of lines, but then Mr. Olson decided to add live music into it, so I play the timpani and the gong throughout the entire show," Kunkel said.
The transition to the stage has been challenging, Kunkel said, as it feels like there is much more pressure. Before she had other band members to help her out.
"I learned to grow into it," she said.