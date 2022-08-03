For those unfamiliar with Northwoods Elementary we are a small, fully accredited, Seventh Day Adventist Christian School, located on the campus of Maplewood Academy. We offer classes from preschool thru eighth grade.
If you are looking for an excellent school for your children, consider some of the things Northwoods Elementary has to offer:
- Our school’s main goal is helping students develop a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. Our curriculum is Christ-centered and provides students with a Christian world view in every subject from math to language arts.
- Our school is a small, close-knit community. Many people are shocked when I tell them that our school has averaged around 60 total students over the last several years. Our small school really takes on the characteristics of a family. Parents and teachers place a high priority on communication. The majority of our parents spend hours volunteering in a wide variety of ways to help make the school run smoothly. Research shows that when parents and teachers approach their child’s education as a team the major benefactor is the child.
- We have multi-grade classrooms. Because of our small size we utilize multi-grade classrooms. I often tell parents to think of the “olden” days of the one-room schoolhouse. Now apply modern ideas, technology, and research. Our students achieve high academic success while learning how to work with students of different ages and abilities in a cooperative setting.
- Our school system approaches learning that focuses on the mind, the body and the spiritual success of our students. Wholistic education is interwoven throughout our school’s curriculum and philosophy.
- We have teachers that love kids and love to teach. We have an amazing team of highly qualified, experienced, talented professionals that have a mission to make each child’s education successful.
If you think Northwoods might be a good fit for your child, go to our website at northwoodselementary.org or contact me personally at 763-226-9283 to set up an appointment to talk further and take a tour of our facility.