The pandemic taught us a huge truth. There is absolutely no substitute for personal, daily interaction between students and teachers. Even though our school was blessed by only spending three weeks in distance learning last school year, it was still an eye-opener to how much kids need teachers and each other for optimum learning to take place.
This year we are excited at the possibility of a much more “normal” school year. Several positives that have come out of the pandemic are improved access and expertise using technology for both our students and staff, and the ability to include students unable to attend for illness or other reasons remotely.
We have several new programs we are starting this year. Our early childhood education class is offering a program called Fresh Fives. This is a program for families that feel like it would benefit their child to wait a year for full-time kindergarten. Students meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for full days with a simplified kindergarten program that focuses on hands-on exploration, with emphasis given to structured math and reading classes.
In addition, Northwoods students in fifth through eighth grade will be able to participate in band instruction. Maplewood Academy, in cooperation with Northwoods, is offering beginning band to students interested in participating.
For those unfamiliar with Northwoods Elementary, we are a small, fully accredited, Seventh-day Adventist Christian school, located on the campus of Maplewood Academy. We offer classes from preschool through eighth grade.
If you are looking for an excellent school for your children, consider some of the things Northwoods Elementary has to offer:
1. Our school’s main goal is helping students develop a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. Our curriculum is Christ-centered and provides students with a Christian worldview in every subject from math to language arts.
2. Our school is a small, close-knit school community. Many people are shocked when I tell them that our school has averaged around 60 total students over the last several years. Our small school really takes on the characteristics of a family. Parents and teachers place a high priority on communication. The majority of our parents spend hours volunteering in a wide variety of ways to help make the school run smoothly. Research shows that when parents and teachers approach their child’s education as a team the major benefactor is the child.
3. Because of our small size, we utilize multi-grade classrooms. I often tell parents to think of the “olden” days of the one-room school house. Now apply modern ideas, technology and research. Our students achieve high academic success while learning how to work with students of different ages and abilities in a cooperative setting.
4. Our school system approaches learning that focuses on the mind, the body and the spiritual success of our students. Holistic education is interwoven throughout our school’s curriculum and philosophy.
5. We have teachers who love kids and love to teach. We have an amazing team of highly qualified, experienced, talented professionals that have a mission to make each child’s education successful.
If you think Northwoods might be a good fit for your child, go to our website at northwoodselementary.org or call me personally at 763-226-9283 to set up an appointment to talk further and take a tour of our facility.