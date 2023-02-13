Johnson on Iowa Lakes dean’s list

Korey Johnson of Hutchinson was among students named to the Iowa Lakes Community College Fall 2022 Dean’s List. For the Fall 2022 semester, 227 students made the Dean’s List, which includes studens who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester. In addition to achieving the required GPA, students must also be full-time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the President’s List or Dean’s lists.

