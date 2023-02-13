Johnson on Iowa Lakes dean’s list
Korey Johnson of Hutchinson was among students named to the Iowa Lakes Community College Fall 2022 Dean’s List. For the Fall 2022 semester, 227 students made the Dean’s List, which includes studens who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester. In addition to achieving the required GPA, students must also be full-time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the President’s List or Dean’s lists.
Iowa Lakes Community College campuses are located throughout a five-county area in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.
Two named to M State Dean’s list
Two area students have been named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Dean’s List for fall 2022 semester. Students on the Dean’s List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Local students named to the M State Dean’s List are Hanna Proell of Hutchinson and Trenton Evjen of Dassel.
UW-Madison announces Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Students from the area who received the honor:
Dassel — Abigail Stertz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List;
Hutchinson — Rowan Kilian, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Jaiden Mezera, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
SCSU announces dean’s list
Several area students were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students who were recognized:
Dassel
Chloe Benson. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS;
Melena Janckila. Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Shelby Miller. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Jaeger Ohm. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Erika Pudas. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Colin Tormanen. College of Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, BS;
Amelia Travis. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Glencoe
Beth Jochum. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS;
Hutchinson
Joseph Babb. College of Science and Engineering, Earth Sciences, BA;
Nicole Crowe. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS;
Jordan Dobbs. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Nathaniel Habedank. College of Liberal Arts, Sociology, BA;
Adeline Plath. College of Education and Learning Design, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS;
Alyssa Stamer. College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS;
Elizabeth Wortz. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS.
UM-Rochester names Chancellor’s List
Each semester, UMR recognizes students who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F. The following students from your community were named to the Chancellor’s List. Area students honored:
Glencoe — Lily Schmitt;
Lester Prairie — Ella Lynch.
NDSU names dean’s list
Area students were among the 4,226 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2022 dean’s list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify. Students are listed by hometown, with majors also listed.
Darwin
Makenna G. Holtz, Radiologic Sciences;
Dustyn D. Terning, Mechanical Engineering;
Dassel
Erick J. Rossow, Construction Management;
Thomas D. Samson, Mechanical Engineering;
Glencoe
Katherina J. Cohrs, Psychology;
Cole S. Ehrke, Construction Management;
Katilynn J. Herout, English;
William T. Higgins, Business Administration;
Paige A. Litzau, Pharmacy;
Kayla Reichow, Business Administration;
Zachary T. Reichow, Mechanical Engineering;
Hector
Stefan A. Johnson, Mechanical Engineering;
Hutchinson
Brianna G. Brousseau, Psychology;
Aubrey J. Brunkhorst, Pharmaceutical Sciences;
Michael W. Christensen, Mechanical Engineering;
Nathan J. Christensen, Computer Engineering;
Cole H. Forcier, Mechanical Engineering;
Nolan Hoff, Computer Engineering;
Brady M. Jensen, Electrical Engineering;
Ximena A. Johnson, Health Services;
Carson Markovic, Microbiology;
Mason A. Primus, Electrical Engineering;
Cole P. Rahne, Electrical Engineering;
Blake G. Schmidt, Industrial Engineering and Mangement;
Jake H. Schumann, Criminal Justice;
Elizabeth Smith, Marketing;
Owen M. Weisenberger, Finance;
Lester Prairie
Parker R. Bayerl, Construction Management;
Blake B. Ernst, Mechanical Engineering;
Alexis G. Langenfeld, Human Development and Family Science;
Layne T. Teubert, Radiologic Sciences;
Stewart
Owen S. Streich, Finance.