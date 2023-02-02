UMD Dean's List includes area students
University of Minnesota Duluth announced its Dean's List for fall aemester 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS); College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP); Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE); Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE).
Area students who earned Dean’s List recognition, listed by hometown:
Dassel
Noah Jarosz, sophomore, SCSE, Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Ezra Olson, sophomore, SCSE, Biochemistry B S
Glencoe
Bethany Cross, senior, SCSE, Biology B A
Hutchinson
Katarina Anderson, senior, SCSE, Biology B S
Ethan Beffert, junior, SCSE, Chemistry B S
Jace Butcher, junior, CAHSS, Political Science B A; History B A
Grace Daak, senior, SCSE, Biology B S
Brady Decker, senior, SCSE, Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Mason Dietel, senior, (SCSE, Civil Engineering B S C E
Damien Grotte, senior, LSBE, Economics B B A
Theodore Kadlec, freshman, SCSE, Industrial Engineering B S I E
Kallamae Kellerman, junior, SCSE, Industrial Engineering B S I E
Madelyn Maday, senior, CEHSP, Psychology B A Sc
Molly Meyer, freshman, LSBE, Pre Business
Emma Olberg, junior, CEHSP, Communication Sci/Disord BASc
Tyler Rath, senior, SCSE, Civil Engineering B S C E
Audrey Roen, sophomore, LSBE, Economics B A
Ryan Tollefson, junior, LSBE, Finance B B A
Lester Prairie
Breken Meier, freshman, SCSE, Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Rylee Noerenberg, sophomore, SCSE, Environmental Science B S.
Aaron Giesen Makes the Dean's List
Aaron Giesen, a resident of Glencoe, was among approximately 289 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Fall Semester ending this past December. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Area students graduate from Winona State
Four area students were among those who were graduated from Winona State University at the end of fall semester 2022. The students:
Bryanna Paul, Glencoe, bachelor of arts, psychology;
Madalyn Prokosch, Hutchinson, bachelor of science, nursing, summa cum laude;
Alyssa Rannow, Hutchinson, bachelor of science, nursing, cum laude;
Caitlyn Wittman, Hutchinson, bachelor of science-teaching, elementary education, cum laude.
Ridgewater College announces Dean’s List
Ridgewater College recently announced its fall semester 2022 Dean’s List, which included a number of area students. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits and meet other criteria. Area students who earned recognition:
Atwater
Michelle Nelson, Michael Peterson, Rose Snavely, Zoe Toedter, Nicole Willems;
Cokato
Carson Amundson, June Asplin, Hannah Bunker, Daralyn Goldsberry, John Gosswiller, Grant Haataja, Neah Hafften, Faye Hillukka, Kaylee Jurmu, Kamryn Jurvakainen, RyLee Pruter, Kaisa Salmen, Sydney Sangren, Treyton Siltala, Gloria Stonelake, Peter Stonelake, Conner Tuman, Paul Ylitalo;
Cosmos
Hannah Wilmes;
Darwin
Molly Daggett, Cecelia Lhotka, Lee Paech;
Dassel
Morgan Bekkala, Nathan Clark, Annika Corbin, Jordan Danielson, Alexander Day, Elizabeth DeYoung, Tessa Jerde, Kaden Johnson, Audrey Kieser, Luke Kjell, Mackenzie Kohls, Hailey Kranz, Maria Limanen, Sam Luhmann, Hayley Massingham, Myra Niemela, Tristen Pieti, Megan Wuollet;
Eden Valley
Riley Bauer, Kayla Vollmer;
Grove City
Paige Dahle, Dean Foley, Alexandra Hendrickson, Blake Smith, Hannah Vanderpol, Rebecca Vossen-Mathies, Holly Weseman;
Hutchinson
Michael Adamek, Kallista Alderink, Emma Anderson, Jaydan Baune, Andrew Birkmaier, Tyler Boettcher, Mateo Briseno, Carson Carswell, Luke Dobie, Tyson Farley, Madison Firmon, Hannah Fitzwater, Jena Fortun, Madison Fortun, Alexia French, Justin Frick, Calista Froemming, Ella Froning, Dominic Garcia, Tanner Gill, Arthur Gonzalez, Ian Gonzalez, Josiah Gross, Alana Hagen, Ashley Hart, Brittany Hart, Shania Hasse, Nicholas Hauer, Darin Havens, Marie Heller, Wayne Heller, Karsen Howard, Britney Huffman, Hayden Jensen, Rowan Jordahl, Isabelle Kesler, Connier Krumrie, Caleb Lebrun, Liana LeDoux, Brooklyn Lennes, Elizabeth Lien-Wilke, Cassie Ling, Rebecca Lloyd-McDonald, Kylie Luedtke, Quninton MacMullan, Alec Maher, Emily Markgraf, Darcy Martin, Corey McAllister, Kathryn McDonald, Joshua Moellers, Anna Moore, Jeanette Moreno, Zachary Moyer, Maggie Nelson, Benjamin Novy, Julia Pesavento, Ethan Peterson, Nicholas Pingel, Margaret Pohlman, Jacie Teagen-Prater, Tyler Reiner, Kira Rue, Heidi Sabacky, Evan Schmidt, Simon Schmitz, Kassandra Showalter, Havilah Stancek, Isaac Starke, Madeline Steintl, Jonathan Stimpert, Grace Swaja, Holly Tavary, Hope Taylor, Megan Theisen, Hailey Thorson, Emily Troska, Marisa Uecker, Mary Anne Wangen, Stacy Wicklund, Parker Wiggert, Jeremiah Yeats, Riley Yerks, Teagan Young, Eythan Yungk, Bryn Ziegler;
Kimball
Ashley Kotzer;
Litchfield
Jaelyn Baseman, Ryan Beckler, Daniel Berndt, Aidan Berube, Sara Braatz, Joseph Carlson, Quinn Cole, Deanna Dragt, Rachel Foley, Michael Garner, Ayda Granlund, Dylan Isakson, Josie Janson, Spencer Jensrud, Alex Joedeman, Andrew Joedeman, Mya Lyrek, Kennedy Mathews, Sean McGraw, Viveka Opjorden, Jonah Orsatti, Felicia Reed, Paige Richardson, Alexis Schlinz, Mattison Schmitz, Jordan Schultz, Abagayle Shoutz, Katelynn Shropshire, Sandy Shubat, Anna Stilwell, Kaylee Sundve, Justin Thoma, Abigail Williams;
Silver Lake
Anna Lacy, Allison Pokornowski, Preston Sturges, Charmaine Young-El-Pawlicki;
Stewart
Philip Benson, Aleasha Fischer, Kora Hansch, Alexandra Maiers, Kaylyn Marvan, Grace Nolan;
Watkins
Isaak Sackett;
Winsted
Chelsea Bayerl, Parker Kieser, Jose Martinez Ponce, Angela Pereva;
Winthrop
Samantha Dalgleish, Josaphine Gaffaney, Alexis Henningson, Mia Ross, Korrah Schauer, Kaitlin Skelley.
Strader named to Dean’s List
Samantha Mae Strader of Winsted among students who qualified for the Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 at University of Minnesota Crookston. Strader is majoring in animal science/ equine science. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Winona State names Dean’s List students
Winona State University recently announced the Dean's List for fall semester 2022. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5. The following area students qualified for the honor:
Glencoe — Elise Betcher, Courtney Richer, Elida Roskamp, Ashley Wise;
Hutchinson — Kaitlin Campbell, Daniel Palmer, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow;
Stewart — Dylan Diepold, Payton Diepold;
Cokato – Kezia Lee, Paige Sullivan.
UW-Eau Claire Dean’s list includes area students
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced that 2,783 students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Students from the area who were named to the Dean's List are:
Dassel
Emma Day, College of Arts and Sciences;
Glencoe
Leah Bettcher, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;
Hutchinson
Riley Borka, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;
Clara Dobratz, College of Education and Human Sciences;
Ashley Hanson, College of Education and Human Sciences;
Sydney Schmidt, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;
Bella Thovson, College of Arts and Sciences;
Silver Lake
Kaitlyn Popp, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;
Aleah Vetsch, College of Business.
Tessmer graduates from Wisconsin Lutheran
Nicole Tessmer of Winthrop graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English and communication. Tessmer is a graduate of Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
Schwantes earns dean’s list
Tallon Schwantes of Lester Prairie was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Schwantes is a fourth year student in Iowa's Carver College of Medicine and is majoring in Nuclear Medicine Technology.
Snyder achieves Dean’s List at Jamestown
Blake Snyder of Cokato has been selected to the University of Jamestown's fall 2022 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
UW-River Falls names Dean’s List honorees
University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,593 students has been released and includes several area students. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Students who qualified include:
Glencoe
Maxwell Edwards, Agricultural Business;
Adam Schauer, Crop & Soil Science;
Derek Trippel, Accounting;
Hutchinson
Alex Hantge, Business Administration;
Kiley Lickfelt, Agricultural Business;
Lester Prairie
Paige Heimerl, Elementary Education;
Kara Lee, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Silver Lake
Lauren Zitzloff, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Winsted
Shelby Dolly, Communication Studies;
McKenna Miska, Comm Sciences and Disorders.
UW-Stout names Dean’s List
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Dassel — Emma Thomas, senior, BS psychology;
Lester Prairie — Anna Mielke, junior, BS professional communication and emerging media.
Area students named to Iowa State Dean’s List
More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Students from the area who qualified were:
Brownton — Mckayla White, senior, Veterinary Medicine;
Dassel — Benjamin Daniel Smock, junior, Industrial Engineering;
Silver Lake — Aaron D. McKee, junior, Aerospace Engineering.
Peterson on Belmont Dean’s List
Elise Petersen of Glencoe was among students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Johnson earns Dean’s List
Korey Johnson of Hutchinson was named to the fall 2022 Honors List at Iowa Lakes Community College. For the Fall 2022 semester, 109 students earned President's List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a "straight-A" or 4.0 GPA, and 227 students made the Dean's List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester. Johnson was named to the Dean’s List.
Broderius earns degree
Mark Broderius of Glencoe recently received his degree from Northern Illinois University. Broderius earned a master of science in mathematics-pure mathematics.
MSU Moorhead names Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement during fall semester 2022. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point-average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify.
Hutchinson
Laura Bobier, business administration;
Abby Gronlund, elementary inclusive education;
Noah Ishihara, film production;
Ashley Nelson, health services administration;
Cokato
Katelynn Lee, speech language/hearing science;
Dassel
Emily Seaberg, social work and criminal justice;
Glencoe
Reagan Spears, multimedia journalism and political science;
Litchfield
Cheyenne Musolf, English, communication arts and literature education, English/mass communications;
Alyzabeth Vasquez, elementary inclusive education.
Gustavus Adolphus announces Dean's List
Fall semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College included area students. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester ending in December 2022. The following local students were:
Dassel — Triston Clark;
Glencoe — Haley Lukes, Rachel Trebesch, Mikayla Witte;
Hutchinson — Justine Helmbrecht, Ainsley Thode, Ryan Wersal;
Lester Prairie — Megan Siewert;
Stewart — Megan Lipke.