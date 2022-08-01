Alex Tech graduates locals
More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2021-22 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was May 11 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria. Area students among the graduates included:
Cokato
Will DeRosier, Diploma, Diesel Mechanics, Spring 2022;
Hutchinson
Blake Anderson, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Mechatronics, Spring 2022;
Anthony Dettman, Diploma, Machine Tool Technology, Spring 2022;
Eamonn McCormick, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Law Enforcement, Spring 2022;
Antoine Sanchez, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Summer 2021;
Litchfield
Timothy Oster, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Summer 2021;
Chandler Theis, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Summer 2021;
Alex Tech announces Dean’s List
Anthony Dettman and Jerome Hilgemann of Hutchinson were among students receiving academic honors during spring semester at Alexandria Technical and Community College. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits.
Two locals graduate from Drake University
Annika Ellefson of Hutchinson and Maddie Petersen of Silver Lake were among students who were graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, following the spring 2022 semester.
Ellefson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, data analytics and psychology.
Peterson earned a Master of Science degree in business analytics.
Students named to Dean’s List at Drake
Annika Ellefson and Abby Riewer, both of Hutchinson, were among students named to the President’s List at Drake University. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
MSU Mankato announces honor lists
Minnesota State University Mankato announced its Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past spring semester.
Among 3,334 students, a total of 971 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,363 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
The following area students earned recognition:
Brownton — Donovan Becker, Honor List;
Cokato — Evan Ferkingstad, Honor List; Lily Pokornowski, High Honor List;
Darwin — Carlie Fank, Honor List;
Dassel — Taylor Vargason, High Honor List;
Glencoe — Morgan Ellis, Honor List; Abagail Gruber, High Honor List; Anthony LaPlante, Honor List; Leah Peterson, Honor List; Elizabeth Pikal, Honor List; Michaela Sylvester, Honor List; Tanya Vacek, Honor List; Tate Witte, High Honor List;
Hutchinson — Aries Ahrens, Honor List; Adam Albon, Honor List; Mikaela Alderink, High Honor List; Riley Anderson, Honor List; Nehemiah Bedgood, Honor List; Tatyana Beerbower, Honor List; Christian Cohrs, Honor List; Maggie Eckhart, Honor List; Allie Eischens, High Honor List; Melanie Farrell, Honor List; Austin Hagen, Honor List; Zachary Krajnik, Honor List; Emily Lenarz, High Honor List; Brandon Lietzau, Honor List; Jordyn Manderscheid, High Honor List; Ally Petersen, Honor List; Avarie Petersen, Honor List; Jesse Reiner, Honor List; Paige Schilling, High Honor List; Allison Theisen, Honor List; Kate Theisen, Honor List;
Lester Prairie — Brendan Feltmann, High Honor List; Dylan Knoll, Honor List;
Litchfield — Abigail Alsleben, High Honor List; Joshua Green, Honor List; Sara Kolp, High Honor List; Bryce Kuechle, Honor List; Neriah Lara, Honor List; Trevor Meyer, Honor List; Dylan Schutz, Honor List; Madison Shoultz, Honor List; Claudia Treml, Honor List;
Silver Lake — MacKenzie Davis, High Honor List; Alexis Fronk, High Honor List;
Winsted — Emma Fury, Honor List; Gracie Mallak, Honor List; Hannah Radtke-Scherping, Honor List; Celine Ratai, Honor List.
Local students earn Dean’s List at Gustavus
The spring semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College includes several area students. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester ending in May 2022.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College:
Dassel — Triston Clark, Sara Cronk;
Glencoe — Rachel Trebesch, Mikayla Witte;
Hutchinson —Justine Helmbrecht, Ryan Wersal;
Stewart — Megan Lipke.
Cruze, Jackman make St. Mary’s Dean’s List
Katelyn Cruze and Sydney Jackman of Litchfield were among students, who were named to the Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University. The list includes nearly 400 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls
Three area residents were among 775 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 681 undergraduates, while 94 students received master’s degrees.
Area students receiving degrees:
Litchfield — Natalie Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kathryn Panning, Bachelor of Science, Modern Language.
Reiter on Dean’s List at LaCrosse
Abi Reiter of Hutchinson was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending May 2022.
Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Reiter is pursuing a political science major.
Lund graduates from Dakota State
Aleona Lund of Litchfield was among 262 graduates from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. Lund earned a bachelor of science degree in digital arts and design-computer graphics.
Locals graduate from St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022, including several from the area. They were:
Cokato
Darrin Allen, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Filip Haataja, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude;
Caitlin Kantola, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Heather Pererva, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy;
Anna Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, Bach Sci-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel
Abigail Lang, Graduate Certificate, Community Education, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Olivia Travis, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude;
Hutchinson
Charles Martin, Bachelor of Science, Management;
Lynn Neumann, Graduate Certificate, Community Education;
Tori Wortz, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Summa Cum Laude;
Litchfield
Emily Gaulrapp, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;
Taylor Madsen, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work;
Ashley Walters, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Local students named to dean’s list at SCSU
St. Cloud State University recently announced the more than 1,062 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 Spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who qualified included:
Cokato
Filip Haataja, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Gavin Tormanen, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Paul Vetsch, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Darwin
Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Dassel
Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Olivia Travis, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Hutchinson
Samantha Hallman, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS;
Adeline Plath, College of Education and Learning Design, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS;
Litchfield
Shanna Kinny, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Health, BS;
Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS;
Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science, BS;
Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS.