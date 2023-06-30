Morningside announces Dean’s List
Gregory Clark of Dassel was among 446 students named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2022-2023 academic year. The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits. Clark earned a 4.0 GPA.
UW-River Falls announces Dean’s List
The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. It honors 1,461 students. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by name, hometown and major. Local students who earned the honor included:
Atwater — Courtney Carlson, elementary education;
Cokato — Izzy Baker, social work; Brock Draeger, business administration; Betsy Gallagher, marketing communications; Austyn Steinhaus, agricultural studies;
Hutchinson — MaKenna Hammer, animal science; Alex Hantge, business administration; Kiley Lickfelt, agricultural business;
Litchfield — Anna Euerle, food science and technology.
Oberlin named to Chancellor’s List at Crookston
Carlee Oberlin of Glencoe was among students named to the spring semester Chancellor’s List at University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for the honor students most complete 12 or more credits while attaining a grade-point-average of 4.0. Oberlin is majoring in equine sciences.
Area students among UM Crookston graduates
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its spring semester 2023 graduates. The graduates include the following area students:
Dassel — Josiah Bullivant, bachelor of science in sport and recreation management;
Glencoe — Carlee Oberlin, bachelor of science in animal science/equine science, High Distinction; Samantha Voigt, bachelor of science in animal science;
Hutchinson — Ashley Kerkvliet, bachelor of science in animal science/equine science;
Stewart — Jeff Phillips, bachelor of science in marketing.
Central Lakes announces Honors Lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes 399 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Area students who qualified included:
Hutchinson — Caleb Karg, President’s List; Tyler Karg, President’s List;
Brownton — Isaiah Streich, Dean’s List;
Glencoe — Caleb Besmehn, Dean’s List; Zachary Dahlke, President’s List;
Stewart — Camden Kron Dalzell, President’s List;
Watkins — Devin Waldorf, President’s List.
Kettler graduates from Marquette
Lauren Kettler of Hutchinson graduated from Marquette University this spring with a bachelor of arts in psychology. Kettler was one of 3,143 students to graduate during ceremonies in May.
South Dakota State announces Dean’s List
More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the Dean's List. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk. Area students honored include:
Brownton — Cole Bauer, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences;
Dassel — Ryan Johnson*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions;
Glencoe — Taylor Hatlestad *, College of Nursing; Erin Schultz *, College of Nursing; Sophia Touailat, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Kyle Hagen *, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences;
Hector — Jadah Borth, College of Education and Human Sciences;
Hutchinson — Addison Borka,College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Maxten Einck *, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Riley Gill, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Kylie Knodel *, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Caleb Lauinger, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering Jacob Pingalore *, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Wyatt Reece, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering;
Litchfield — Wilfrido Villela, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions;
Plato — Lillian Schneider *, College of Nursing;
Stewart — Justin Henke *, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
UM Duluth announces Dean’s List
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are: College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE).
Area students who achieved recognition included:
Dassel
Noah Jarosz, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering;
Ezra Olson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biochemistry;
Annie Seaberg, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Integr Elem and Spec Ed;
Glencoe
Bethany Cross, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology;
Isabel Petersen, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed;
Hutchinson
Katarina Anderson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology;
Ethan Beffert, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemistry;
Grace Daak, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology;
Mason Dietel, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering;
Damien Grotte, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Financial Markets; Economics;
Marlee Harlander, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Marketing;
Brockton Jordahl, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Computer Science;
Theodore Kadlec, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Industrial Engineering;
Kallamae Kellerman, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Industrial Engineering;
Madelyn Maday, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Psychology;
Emma Olberg, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Communication;
Tyler Rath, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering;
Ryan Tollefson, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Finance;
Benjamin Wehseler, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering;
Lester Prairie
Breken Meier, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering;
Rylee Noerenberg, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Environmental Science.